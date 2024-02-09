Curtis Jones aims a dig at Arsenal and claims Gunners stole their celebration

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has taken a swipe at Arsenal, alleging that the Gunners copied the Reds celebratory style following Arsenal’s recent victory over Liverpool.

In the aftermath of Arsenal’s triumph, Mikel Arteta and his team expressed their jubilation, with the manager and players celebrating exuberantly on the pitch. Additionally, Arsenal supporters joined in the revelry, further enhancing the celebratory atmosphere during the match.

The significance of Arsenal’s win cannot be understated, as it has rejuvenated their prospects in the title race, marking a potential turning point in their season.

Jones’ comments suggest his dissatisfaction with Liverpool’s defeat to Arsenal and imply that Arsenal imitated Liverpool’s celebratory style.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘The gaffer, the way he fist pumps the crowd, that’s kind of our thing,’ Jones told the BBC when asked about the scenes in north London.

‘If they want to be stealing our stuff, it shows we’re on the right path if they’re copying us. They can have their moment and stuff, but there’s a long way to go.’

Stealing a celebration is the last thing anyone will do, and we can sense that Jones is making his admission from a place of hurt.

They did not expect us to defeat them as we did, but we now have a responsibility to keep winning and probably topple them.

