Cut-price Arsenal offer tabled for Champions League winner who dreams of joining

Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso has admitted that he would love to play in the Premier League, namely Arsenal previously, and we are believed to have made an offer for his signature.

The midfielder’s season has been marred by injury, with Transfermarkt claiming that he will miss a total of 24 matches by the time the campaign is over.

When fit however, Corentin was used sparingly regardless, and with just one year remaining on his current contract, you can imagine that clubs will be aware that there is a potential opening here.

The Premier League may well be his chosen destination, if his previous comments to France Football(via Sky Sports) are anything to go by.

“Many clubs make me dream like Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and England with teams like Arsenal,” he said.

“I like the Premier League and I think I am well suited to it. It is the league that offers the most competition, it is the most open, the most hard-fought and the most spectacular.”

Tolisso played a role in helping France to win the World Cup in 2018, playing five times on their route to the final, and at 26 years-old still has plenty of his best years ahead of him.

Arsenal are claimed to be amongst a number of clubs to have made an offer to sign the midfielder from Bayern, with the club considering the offer, with German publication Kicker(via Sport.fr) naming bids from Juventus, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Napoli and Atlético Madrid also.

Tolisso is claimed to be available for a lowly €20 Million due to his contract situation, around half the price that the Guardian claims the Bavarian club initially paid for him in 2017.