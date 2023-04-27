Damien Comolli recalls how he convinced Clichy to join Arsenal

Former Arsenal scout Damien Comolli has discussed trying to lure Gael Clichy to the Emirates.

Clichy was on the books of the Gunners between 2003 and 2011, having broken through at Cannes.

Arsene Wenger was always on the lookout for the next top talent in France and Clichy is one of the players he brought from there to England.

The left-back was surprised Arsenal wanted to add him to their squad and Comolli had to spend time trying to convince him he truly was wanted at the Emirates and was good enough.

The ex-scout explains to RMC Sport via Les Violets:

“When I was at Arsenal, I did the same thing with Gael Clichy, spending a whole afternoon convincing him and telling him that he had the level to play at Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

As one of the biggest clubs in the world, we can understand why Clichy was in shock that we wanted to sign him.

However, Wenger had run the rule over him and was convinced the Frenchman would do well in London.

It turned out to be accurate and Clichy was a key player for us for several seasons before he eventually left to join Manchester City.

See the latest Arsenal press conferences for Arteta (including discussing Man City) at subscribe to JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…