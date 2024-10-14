Damn international ‘break’s! Has Arsenal lost yet another crucial player ahead of EPL restart

Arsenal’s injury nightmare goes on with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka facing battles to be fit.

This is an impressive recent unbeaten run by Arsenal, but the gunners have a number of significant injury concerns going into the next run of matches after the break. Our newest such concern has come in form of a calf injury to Gabriel Martinelli, who was in scintillating form, during his international duty with Brazil. Brazilian media reports say Martinelli’s injury is more serious than initially thought and he is set for an MRI scan and he is now a major doubt for Arsenal’s clash with Bournemouth.

Another important player for Arsenal is Bukayo Saka, who was injured with England in their Nations League match against Greece. He limped off early in the second half and, though initial assessments ruled out a serious injury, his involvement in the game at Bournemouth is still in doubt. Both players are being anxiously awaited by the fans of Arsenal in the build-up to the busy fixture list.

Yet, despite such mishaps, Arsenal showed resilience and a depth in their squad. Most recently, the Gunners came from behind to defeat Southampton 3-1, while Kai Havertz scored his sixth goal this season. The strong defensive record, spearheaded by mainstays like Gabriel, Saliba, and Timber, has continued to be vital.

That, of course, brings sharp fitness questions marks over Martinelli and Saka, whom Arsenal need if they are to maintain any semblance of a title challenge and European ambitions. The club medical team are doing all they can to have both players back as quickly as possible.

Hashim

