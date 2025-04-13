Damning stat reveals how Arsenal has declined this season

Arsenal have made significant progress under Mikel Arteta, and they appear set to secure a second-place finish in the Premier League for a third consecutive season.

Prior to Arteta’s appointment, the Gunners were struggling to secure qualification for the Champions League. Since his arrival, the club has returned to Europe’s elite competition and could even reach the semi-finals of the tournament this season, underlining the steady improvement made during his tenure.

A key factor in Arsenal’s rise has been their ability to protect leads and secure wins after going ahead in matches. In previous campaigns, the Gunners rarely dropped points from winning positions, which allowed them to collect vital victories and remain competitive at the top of the table.

However, this season, that particular strength seems to have waned. Arteta’s side have shown vulnerability in matches where they initially took the lead but failed to see the game through. A recent example came in their 1-1 draw against Brentford, where Thomas Partey’s goal had put Arsenal ahead, only for the visitors to equalise later in the game.

According to Premier League Productions, that result marked the 16th point Arsenal have dropped from winning positions in the league this season. In stark contrast, the Gunners had lost just 17 points from winning positions across the previous two seasons combined. This shift highlights a concerning trend in their current campaign and may explain why they have not been able to push even closer to the top of the table.

Despite their continued presence near the summit of the Premier League and progress in Europe, this season has fallen short of expectations in some areas. The inability to consistently turn winning positions into victories has cost Arsenal valuable points and may prove decisive in their pursuit of silverware.

As the season draws to a close, there will be a desire among the club’s players and coaching staff to address this issue. A renewed focus on game management and defensive discipline could ensure they are better equipped to compete on multiple fronts in the next campaign.