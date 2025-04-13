Damning stat reveals how Arsenal has declined this season

Arsenal have made significant progress under Mikel Arteta, and they appear set to secure a second-place finish in the Premier League for a third consecutive season.
Prior to Arteta’s appointment, the Gunners were struggling to secure qualification for the Champions League. Since his arrival, the club has returned to Europe’s elite competition and could even reach the semi-finals of the tournament this season, underlining the steady improvement made during his tenure.
A key factor in Arsenal’s rise has been their ability to protect leads and secure wins after going ahead in matches. In previous campaigns, the Gunners rarely dropped points from winning positions, which allowed them to collect vital victories and remain competitive at the top of the table.
However, this season, that particular strength seems to have waned. Arteta’s side have shown vulnerability in matches where they initially took the lead but failed to see the game through. A recent example came in their 1-1 draw against Brentford, where Thomas Partey’s goal had put Arsenal ahead, only for the visitors to equalise later in the game.
According to Premier League Productions, that result marked the 16th point Arsenal have dropped from winning positions in the league this season. In stark contrast, the Gunners had lost just 17 points from winning positions across the previous two seasons combined. This shift highlights a concerning trend in their current campaign and may explain why they have not been able to push even closer to the top of the table.
Despite their continued presence near the summit of the Premier League and progress in Europe, this season has fallen short of expectations in some areas. The inability to consistently turn winning positions into victories has cost Arsenal valuable points and may prove decisive in their pursuit of silverware.
As the season draws to a close, there will be a desire among the club’s players and coaching staff to address this issue. A renewed focus on game management and defensive discipline could ensure they are better equipped to compete on multiple fronts in the next campaign.
The damning stat is 8 times we have took the lead and 8 times failed to win, this season. Poor solidity in our set up.
With all due respect you seem to be buying into the media narrative of us but you have to have some context. Injuries to key players at specific times of the season, the absurd decisions against us which is not applied to all teams. We have had some of the worst decisions against us in the history of football this season. Yes the squad needs rejuvenating to lessen the burden on key players. Plus players being rushed back from injury and not quite being at 100% so I think all in all when you consider all this to still be in second place is remarkable imho
Is the winning Monster in decline, there is a stat that stated only Everton has drawn more games than us in the current campaign, this is not exactly the type of company we want to keep.
This could simply means the squad urgently needs reinforcement.
The reported £300 mill that will be at Andrea Berta disposal for new incoming must be properly utilized
2 factors contributing to our inability to hold onto lead is our wastefulness in front of goal and a weirdly higher than usual average of opponents scoring vs us from low chance shots. how many games have we created good chances not taken and conceded from a shot that doesn’t go in 80% of the time. Only need to look at the xG for and against in those games we drawn.
there is also the games where we got those Arsenal only created rule red cards.
Bit of a myth
I seen players booked for kicking the ball away