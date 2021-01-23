Damning Willian stats emerge after Arsenal’s FA Cup exit

Willian joined Arsenal at the start of this season with Mikel Arteta hoping that his experience would help the Gunners build on winning the FA Cup.

The Brazilian started his Arsenal career with two assists in their first league game of the season against Fulham. He has since provided one more assist for them so far, but he has largely been disappointing.

Even more damning is the fact that the attacker seems to stop the Gunners from getting positive results when he plays for them.

TalkSPORT has recently looked at some stats for the time that Willian has been at the Emirates.

He has played 20 matches for the Gunners this season, but he has just two shots on target from those games.

Ridiculously, he made more passes to the referee at some point against Southampton than he did to his teammates, Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal’s return to form also coincided with Mikel Arteta finally dropping Willian from his start XI.

He hasn’t played in their last five league games after the 2-1 loss to Everton, Arsenal has not lost any of those matches. His return in the Southampton game led to another defeat.