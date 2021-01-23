Damning Willian stats emerge after Arsenal’s FA Cup exit

Willian joined Arsenal at the start of this season with Mikel Arteta hoping that his experience would help the Gunners build on winning the FA Cup.
The Brazilian started his Arsenal career with two assists in their first league game of the season against Fulham. He has since provided one more assist for them so far, but he has largely been disappointing.
Even more damning is the fact that the attacker seems to stop the Gunners from getting positive results when he plays for them.
TalkSPORT has recently looked at some stats for the time that Willian has been at the Emirates.
He has played 20 matches for the Gunners this season, but he has just two shots on target from those games.
Ridiculously, he made more passes to the referee at some point against Southampton than he did to his teammates, Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli.
Arsenal’s return to form also coincided with Mikel Arteta finally dropping Willian from his start XI.
He hasn’t played in their last five league games after the 2-1 loss to Everton, Arsenal has not lost any of those matches. His return in the Southampton game led to another defeat.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
This isn’t even on Willian anymore, this is squarely on the manager now…it’s borderline lunacy at this juncture, as we all know what the diagnosis is if someone continually does the same dumb thing yet somehow expects differing results…Willian needs to get his mojo back as a sub and only in games when we’re ahead…less pressure and less taxing on his obviously weary body
Agree Willian should not be starting ANY games at all. He has had chance after chance after chance and failed miserably. Pepe for all his faulta and he has some has scored and created, Willian has had 2 shot on target in 20 games. Arteta please tell me why you pick him.
Well there’s enough evidence to show his place is on the bench. Only a fool would start him anymore, so let’s see if performances determine starts as Arteta said.
If he starts Willian & Pepe in Europa we’ll be out of that too. Saka and ESR have earned their starts, and should continue to start ahead of those two.
Quite frankly I don’t give a tinkers damn if I never see them start again. Pepe’s been here year and 1/2 and Willian multiple years in PL. They should feel highly embarrassed by getting outplayed by 20 yr olds, on a CONSISTENT basis.