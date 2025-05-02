Dan EPL Predictions – Arsenal to drop points at home

Man City 3-0 Wolves

Anyone suggesting Mikel Arteta should make wholesale changes on Saturday should be aware that Manchester City will be just three points behind Arsenal if they win on Friday. Pep Guardiola, despite reaching the FA Cup Final, labelled the season a disappointment because he measures success by the league. That is the difference in standards between the Emirates and the Etihad, with Manchester holding itself to a higher benchmark that likely makes them more capable of challenging for the title next year than Arsenal. Wolves can relax, sitting at their highest position this season, something Vitor Pereira perhaps hasn’t received enough recognition for, but this match simply means more to the home side.

Villa 1-2 Fulham

Aston Villa have suffered some significant defeats recently. Losing an FA Cup Semi-Final is always tough, but it is worse when the team fails to show up and seize the occasion. An injured Rashford nearly did enough to earn himself a permanent move, but moments after his team’s heartbreak at Wembley, he was seen smiling at a boxing event. Choices like that are indicative of why the 27-year-old likely does not feature in Erik ten Hag’s plans at Old Trafford. Unai Emery badly needs a win to maintain pressure on those above them, but a backlash following a deflating month seems likely.

Everton 3-0 Ipswich

It has been rare this season to predict Everton delivering a free-flowing performance at Goodison Park – it is not typically in their DNA. Yet the bottom three are seemingly vying to be the worst ever. There will be further research when reviewing each club’s campaign, but the question remains whether the Premier League has ever seen all three relegated sides finishing with such low points totals.

Leicester 0-2 Saints

Southampton were mere seconds away from securing the point they needed to avoid having the joint-worst points total in Premier League history. While this fixture will be a Championship match-up next season, there appears to be marginally more confidence in the visiting side. When a team with 11 points in May has more belief than you, circumstances are undeniably bleak.

Arsenal 1-1 Cherries

One match can shift the entire mood of a season. Arsenal could wake up on Thursday in the Champions League Final, potentially one win from history, or find themselves dreading a trip to Liverpool, anxiously looking over their shoulder. Some supporters suggest rotating the squad heavily for Bournemouth, but it is debatable whether the club can afford to do so. The worst-case scenario would see Arsenal ending Sunday with sixth place only four points behind, facing a daunting trip to Anfield. The Emirates atmosphere has been criticised, and motivation could be lacking due to the nature of the fixture, with everything to lose and little to gain. Mikel Arteta will want positivity heading into a crucial European tie, avoiding any unnecessary headaches.

Brentford 3-1 Man United

Brentford likely need to win to maintain an outside chance of European qualification, though even eighth place might not suffice if Crystal Palace win the FA Cup. This represents an ideal time to face Manchester United, nestled between their Europa League semi-final legs. While unlikely to overturn a 3-0 first-leg lead, United may still choose to rest key players. As with Arsenal and Spurs, it’s Europe or nothing this season. United needing to beat Tottenham to return to the Champions League is a scenario most fans would have deemed acceptable in the summer.

Brighton 1-3 Newcastle

In a fixture key to European ambitions, both clubs find themselves affected by Crystal Palace’s potential FA Cup success, which could reduce available spots. Arsenal cannot afford to drop points, as Newcastle are breathing down their neck and still have to play them. The home side’s recent defensive frailties suggest an away win, according to the analysis.

West Ham 3-1 Spurs

A potentially tense derby, marked by passive-aggressive managers, could see Spurs drop to 17th should they lose. Despite such a disastrous league campaign, Tottenham could still lift a trophy, leaving rivals in the awkward position of acknowledging their success. Some Spurs fans remain dissatisfied despite the Europa League campaign, struggling to accept 19 league defeats. A 20th against West Ham would not be well-received, though they remain on the cusp of Champions League qualification, much to the frustration of opposing supporters.

Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool

Predicting Liverpool’s approach to their final fixtures is challenging, but it may provide Mikel Arteta with valuable insight ahead of Arsenal’s upcoming trip to Anfield. Arne Slot has little incentive to field a weakened side, though fatigue and focus on the summer may play a role. Chelsea’s need for points is far greater, while Liverpool plays without any significant stakes, which can often affect competitive outcomes.

Crystal Palace 2-0 N Forest

This could have been an FA Cup Final, but the effects of Wembley may ripple into this fixture. Forest face the added pressure of playing catch-up, while Palace can play with more freedom, likely generating a positive atmosphere at Selhurst Park.