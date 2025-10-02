Dan EPL Predictions Week 7 – Arsenal 1-0 West Ham, Liverpool edge Chelsea 3-2

This Weekend’s Premier League Fixtures

Cherries 2-1 Fulham

On paper, this could be one of the most entertaining games of the weekend.

You play, we pay.

I will just go for home advantage.

Leeds 1-2 Spurs

This is a different kind of test for Thomas Frank to see how much he has changed at Spurs.

Elland Road on an early Saturday kick-off, three days after being in Sweden in midweek, is the kind of fixture previous versions would not show up for.

Of course, the visitors have the individual quality to win games thanks to a moment of magic, it is just a case of how much they get bullied and how soft their underbelly is.

Arsenal 1-0 West Ham

You sensed at the time that Nuno Santo was trying to talk himself out of a job at the City Ground.

In a world where everyone talks off record, did the Portuguese know that West Ham might be interested?

The biggest compliment I can give the 51-year-old is that this becomes a tougher game than if Graham Potter were still in charge.

That is because Nuno will defensively organise the Hammers better, which we already saw on Monday and will only increase after a few days to work with his new squad in training.

Whether long term it is a style of football the Irons’ fans will appreciate is another debate.

I heard Sky Sports quote a stat that West Ham have conceded seven goals from set pieces this season. Seventeen was the number for the entire last campaign. So while their new manager will be working on that area, this remains the best in the division at free kicks and corners versus one of the worst at defending them.

I have heard Gooners say that now some winnable fixtures are on the horizon. I swear we said that last season and yet look how many teams got a result at the Emirates.

The Eastenders were one of them.

Mikel Arteta will be burnt from that and will be warning his Gunners that the game is not played on paper.

The earlier the goal, the more straightforward the afternoon, but I sense we might have to be patient.

Man United 2-1 Sunderland

I could not believe this stat when I heard it – Ruben Amorim is yet to win back-to-back games in the Premiership.

It will be a long international break for the Portuguese if they do not win on Saturday, especially with ex-players starting to get critical.

It shows how far United have fallen that you cannot even call a newly promoted team going to Old Trafford a home banker anymore.

The visitors have 11 points on the board, so can go to the Theatre of Dreams with no pressure.

On a large pitch I can see Xhaka demanding the ball and dictating the tempo.

Who in the home side does the same?

It might take a moment of magic to bail United out of trouble.

Chelsea 2-3 Liverpool

Arsenal would have travelled to Newcastle eight points behind the league leaders if Liverpool had won at Selhurst Park.

Late goals in South London and Tyneside and suddenly the champions’ lead is only two points.

That is how quickly things can change.

That is what the Gunners failed to do last season – we rarely took advantage of any slip-ups.

We said for weeks that Arne Slot’s team would not keep getting away with how they had been playing. Relying on a late goal every week to get you out of trouble is not sustainable.

Not that there is any reason to panic and get carried away.

On the last two Saturdays Chelsea have had to play with ten men and Maresca’s subs in response have been all over the place.

That is the issue. Of course the Blues have the talent to do us a favour, but you cannot trust their keeper or defence not to do something rash.

Aston Villa 1-0 Burnley

Villa are another team who struggle to juggle their domestic schedule with their European calendar.

So if Unai Emery could hand-pick any fixture three days after playing in Holland, it might be Burnley at home.

The earlier the goal, the more straightforward it would be. If not, it will not take long for anxiety to creep round Villa Park.

Everton 1-1 Palace

For all the feel-good vibes at Selhurst Park, Oliver Glasner made it very clear in the summer he was shocked that his employers had not done more to prepare for their first-ever European campaign. That might even be why the Austrian is yet to extend his contract.

This will be the first test for his small squad.

Poland, then a trip to Liverpool.

Newcastle 1-0 Notts Forest

This time last week I was writing that Forest fans were concerned about the number of set-piece goals they were conceding.

So should we be surprised that Big Ange failed to fix the problem and lost to Sunderland because of a free header from a free kick?

Instead of learning from how his Spurs experience ended, it is like he is repeating the same mistakes at the City Ground.

A manager unwilling or unable to improve a defensive issue who very soon will start putting all of his eggs in the Europa League basket and will start reminding us how long Forest have gone without a trophy so we should ignore domestic form.

Newcastle will physically match the visitors, but at what point does Eddie Howe start playing attractive football again?

So far it has been all scrappy.

Wolves 2-2 Brighton

Wolves got their first point of the season last week at Spurs but deserved so much more.

The aim during the international break must be to get Strand Larsen properly fit.

Brighton are the better team, but I just think Wolves are due a slice of luck to go their way.

Brentford 1-3 Man City

That was a massive win for Brentford last Saturday. On and off the pitch the whole club were waiting for that one result to give everyone some self-belief.

The Bees went direct against United, but City will not be as easy to get through.

This is also the most consistent I have seen Doku. Along with Haaland, the home side defensively will not have enough.

Top 48 Qualify for World Cup

Sue P 48

J Gunz 47

EJS 47

Chronicle 46

Onyango 45

J Gunner 42

Matthew 39

Ayan 39

Dan Kit 38

Kenya 001 – 38

O Achiel 38

Samson 38

Teteu 37

JRA 36

Tom 35

Ladi 35

Famochi 34

Gunnerstew 34

IGL 34

Achizzy 34

Antivirus 34

Me 34

Adeski 34

NT Gunnerz 34

Terrah 34

Gunsmoke 33

GB 33

Timothy Adegbola 33

Sue 33

Prince 33

Solwillis 29

Wale A 29

Dave 28

Stephanie 28

Amir 28

Kendrick Ohis 28

Mena 93 – 28

QB 28

Ackshay 28

Sagie 28

I 28

J Bauer 27

Classy Gunner 27

The Shoba Reality Show 26

Akeem 25

Angelo 25

Drayton 25

Splendid 23

MTG 23

Okobino 22

Buchi 18

Ric Lonta 15

Gunner For Lyf 14

Baron 14

Enzo W 12

Bertie 8

Charles Lwanga Jnr 8

M Leashim 7

Joeboggio19 – 6

Winston 5

Michelle 5

Uzi Ozil 5

Bergkampfwagen 5

Olumuyizl 4

Illiterate 3

Dan Smith

