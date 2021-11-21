Just Arsenal Show Video – Dan Smith asks if Arteta has really improved Arsenal

In Dan Smith’s last Just Arsenal Show, he made it clear that he didn’t expect to see any difference from our annual destruction by Liverpool at Anfield, and sadly he was proved right.

Dan, like all of us, were hoping to see a glimpse of some progress at Anfield, but as usual we collapsed like a pack of cards, and we were nervous and lacked confidence and belief.

Anyway, Dan is building up a little bit of a following now, so you are better off listening to him describe his feelings after the game.

