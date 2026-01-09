Dan Smith Opinion – Another Moment Passes Us By

If ever a fixture guaranteed an electric atmosphere from a home crowd, surely it was when having an opportunity to go 8 points clear at the top of the Prem. Instead, anxiety crept around the Emirates. Nerves in a title race are natural, but in truth, not one Gunner did anything in the second half to increase volume from the stands. Our first shot in the 2nd period didn’t come till the clock got near 90. Only then did we win our first corner. For the majority of the half, we struggled to touch the ball in our opponents’ half. Not stats you expect to read given what was at stake.

It is a sign of maturity to not play well against the Champions but still find a way to get a result. Previous versions of the Gunners would have lost, having performed like that. Arsenal are entitled to an off day, and some might argue that if ever there was a day our squad would freeze, it would be in London, facing severe rain and wind conditions.

The fear is that this is not the first time many of these players have had the chance to take that next step, yet let the moment pass us by 2 seasons ago, before we kicked off against Aston Villa, we watched Palace win at Anfield, meaning we kicked off knowing our title destiny was in our own hands. In the second half of that day, we were crippled by a fear of failure and didn’t have the mentality to cope.

That’s what last night reminded me of. It’s why, yet again, I tried to warn my peers they were getting carried away with talks of the Quadruple and comparisons with the Invincibles. Some fans are too young or naive to understand how hard it is to get over the line.

It’s not an inducement for our young squad to say we are not ready to be in that conversation, just a reflection of where we are currently at. At the moment, the last few steps are the hardest. The moment we take the first, the next will be easier.

If you had said at Xmas we get to the FA Cup weekend with a 6-point lead, I would have bitten your hand off, but we will have to show more courage than this. Yet is it a coincidence that our worst performance at the Emirates this season happens when the stakes are so high?

Ask yourself this: if Man City had beaten Brighton, why do I sense Arsenal wouldn’t have been as nervous?

Nervous, and it’s only January. Imagine the nerves in May!

Dan Smith