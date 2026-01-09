Dan Smith Opinion – Another Moment Passes Us By

If ever a fixture guaranteed an electric atmosphere from a home crowd, surely it was when having an opportunity to go 8 points clear at the top of the Prem. Instead, anxiety crept around the Emirates. Nerves in a title race are natural, but in truth, not one Gunner did anything in the second half to increase volume from the stands. Our first shot in the 2nd period didn’t come till the clock got near 90. Only then did we win our first corner. For the majority of the half, we struggled to touch the ball in our opponents’ half. Not stats you expect to read given what was at stake.
It is a sign of maturity to not play well against the Champions but still find a way to get a result. Previous versions of the Gunners would have lost, having performed like that. Arsenal are entitled to an off day, and some might argue that if ever there was a day our squad would freeze, it would be in London, facing severe rain and wind conditions.
The fear is that this is not the first time many of these players have had the chance to take that next step, yet let the moment pass us by 2 seasons ago, before we kicked off against Aston Villa, we watched Palace win at Anfield, meaning we kicked off knowing our title destiny was in our own hands. In the second half of that day, we were crippled by a fear of failure and didn’t have the mentality to cope.
That’s what last night reminded me of. It’s why, yet again, I tried to warn my peers they were getting carried away with talks of the Quadruple and comparisons with the Invincibles. Some fans are too young or naive to understand how hard it is to get over the line.
It’s not an inducement for our young squad to say we are not ready to be in that conversation, just a reflection of where we are currently at. At the moment, the last few steps are the hardest. The moment we take the first, the next will be easier.
If you had said at Xmas we get to the FA Cup weekend with a 6-point lead, I would have bitten your hand off, but we will have to show more courage than this. Yet is it a coincidence that our worst performance at the Emirates this season happens when the stakes are so high?
Ask yourself this: if Man City had beaten Brighton, why do I sense Arsenal wouldn’t have been as nervous?
Nervous, and it’s only January. Imagine the nerves in May!
Dan Smith
As it stands, I’m only 55% confident about us winning the league.
It would have been 65% if we had won Liverpool yesterday.
We need a near perfect run in order to win this league.
Too many performances like this and we might get caught up.
I believe we can only afford to have 2 more draws and maybe 2 more losses in this remaining 17 matches in order to win this league.
That is hoping Man City and Villa also drop points along the way too.
I’ve read plenty of comments about Arteta’s negative tactics last night and not really any serious mention of the players’ responsibilities. I didn’t have any issue with the first half in terms of composure (thank you Moon Girl). Obviously, the possession and occasional efforts in the Liverpool area didn’t produce a goal but I did expect better from them in the second half – in a similar manner to the Villa game. Instead, Liverpool took the bull by the horns and restricted Arsenal and before long the players looked devoid of concentration (or confidence). I thought that was embarrassing. Passes missing their targets – frequently, and they looked rattled. It was obvious from the stands.
That said, I’m old enough to know that there’s a long way to go and there will be twists and turns. 2 wins ahead of our nearest rivals is not to be sneezed at. Neither are there goals being scored against us on a regular basis. There are enough Arsenal players who have been at the club long enough now to step up.
Totally agree with the way you summed that second half display. Never seen anything like it considering we were not one goal up, plus we were at home.
Though it was a disappointing result, but the most important thing is we at least match our rival(s) results. Which means no cut in gap, therefore, no big deal. We remain our main threat.
For me it’s the performances that get my attention. Not going to win every game, so how much intensity, fight, desire did they show?
The 2nd half was a poor home performance for a would be champion.
2nd half was dire; Liverpool winning the 50/50 fights, stepped up their play, showed the desire we did not.
We were sloppy, looked rattled and shook, and we’re searching for another gear that was not available last night.
Liverpool is no pushover, but I didn’t like our 2nd half approach. We lacked the sharpness and directness we showed Villa.
Another step of growth and lesson learned. One day we will get there, hopefully this is the year.
Oh, forgot to add one thing; the pre-game comment from Odegaard about “being ready.”
2nd half looked anything but “ready,” perhaps another player meeting is needed because that showing was shocking.
Time to drop players for next PL match against Forest to send a message. Excuses for poor performances, when Arteta should select different starters.
Lastly, Gyokeres did nothing to change the narrative, and Jesus missed another sitter, and reinforced the opinion he is certainly no striker.
This is why you don’t get me getting carried away with these wild predictions.
This so called Juggernaut missed a gear or two last night didn’t it. 😂
It may be boring, but the mantra of one game and one competition at a time, is the way to go.
But I guess we all have our ways of dealing with expectations, whether they be realistic or not. 🤷♂️👍
We are top of the league and we have basically been fielding ten players all season. I never ever want to see Gyokores in arsenal shirt again. If Havertz isn’t fit its got to be Merino up top. If merino isn’t fit then I would try Eze before I give Victor any more minutes.
never is a long time Liam but he definitely needs to sit. It is ironic how so many of us are anticipating the return of Havertz (myself included – “he is a decent player but we shouldn’t have paid so much for him”, to quote me 🙂 ).
Anthony Taylor is a poor referee but he was our poor referee last night. Trossard should have been off and Martinelli’s behaviour was a straight red.
We also seem to have one significant brain fart in or around our box each game. Thankfully it didn’t cost us a goal last night.
The second half was right up there with Wolves.
As other posters have said, we are getting points from weak games and we are six points up. COYG!!
You better not watch our game at Pompey on Sunday then because I’m sure he will be given another chance at getting on the scoresheet again. If he can’t score against a struggling non prem team with massive injury problems then I’m with you all the way.
If he does score and play well doesn’t that just prove that his level is lower league? Against Pompey I would like to see Merino upfront with Eze behind like we did in the NDL. I want to see Rice with Norgaard as a double pivot to give Eze more license to attack.
We are talk about a player that scored 90 plus goals in two seasons. Including some against Man city and some other quality clubs in CL.
We all know where the problem lies but refuse to say it.
In a poor league with a lot of penalties. He scored against city when they where getting turned over every week and embarrassed by lowly prem teams. Which other quality sides are you talking about Lille or Stum Graz? One goal in 6 games in the league against Braga, Porta and Benfica. 6 against Estrela Amadora over two games and getting hattricks against the likes of Farnese and Boavista dont make you a top player. Not attacking the cross from Rice last night was embarrasing. This is not a Mikel problem.
Yes we could have been 8 points, which isn’t insurmountable but we need to take these chances when City doesn’t win to build a bigger lead.
That said, Liverpool are current champions and have a good team so I’m not exactly devastated about last night lol.
It was a rough and tense game with neither team at their best. Managed not to lose, or get anybody sent off, so it’s not bad. Man City have been dropping points, so Arsenal are in a great situation now. Hopefully they regroup their efforts and come back stronger. Exciting times!
Beautiful piece of writing, Dan!
I have read many opinions after the game, but none come close to your Zen-like perspective. You have clearly spoken from experience, vision, and a sense of calmness, I thank you!
Stepping backwards after such an underwhelming performance, indeed, I realize it does take so much to cross the finish line, and there is no guarantee Arsenal will do it… so what can we do? We simply must enjoy the ride! After all, it is just a game and life means so much more. It is obvious we must embrace the ups and downs.
I believe years from now, when documentaries are made about this team, I am sure the highs and lows will stand as immeasurable treasures, which will be the very lessons that will guide the next generation of champions hoping to walk the same path.
So hopefully, the boys pick up their lessons, dust their sleeves and we move on to the next…
Stay positive! *smiles*
Cheers!
Six points is about the minimum to make me feel confident! Previously, we’ve had more points in credit and at later stages of the season before capitulating.