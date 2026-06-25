Dan the Scout Names His World Cup Matchday 2 Best XI – Who’s In Yours?

Another fascinating round of World Cup action is complete, with some tactical masterclasses, record-breaking performances and a few surprise results along the way.

Here is my Team of the Round after Matchday 2.

Goalkeeper – Eloy Room (Curaçao / Miami FC)

The 37-year-old produced one of the greatest individual goalkeeping displays we’ve seen at this World Cup, earning Curaçao a historic point.

His 15 saves in 90 minutes set a new World Cup record and were the biggest reason his nation walked away with a deserved result.

Right-back – Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands / Inter Milan)

Ronald Koeman made the smart decision to start Brian Brobbey, giving the Dutch a focal point and allowing them to play higher up the pitch.

That suited Dumfries perfectly. Once he gets into advanced areas, there are few better attacking full-backs in world football, and he created two goals in the victory over Sweden.

Centre-back – Gustavo Gómez (Paraguay / Palmeiras)

The 33-year-old marshalled a defence that was happy to let Turkey dominate possession and attempt to break them down.

Despite Turkey registering 32 shots and around 78 per cent possession, Paraguay’s goalkeeper was rarely forced into spectacular saves.

Remarkably, it was the first time in World Cup history that both centre-backs finished a match with double figures for clearances.

Centre-back – Jerome Opoku (Ghana / İstanbul Başakşehir)

When Ghana appointed Carlos Queiroz, you knew they would become better organised defensively. The only question was whether he would have enough time to implement his ideas.

Against England, Jerome Opoku delivered a defensive masterclass, dominating aerial duels and frustrating the likes of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham throughout.

Left-back – Marc Cucurella (Spain / Chelsea)

After Spain’s defenders were criticised for lacking bravery in their opening fixture, Cucurella responded in the best possible way.

The 27-year-old essentially operated as a second winger, constantly overlapping to pin Saudi Arabia back. The soon-to-be Galáctico was heavily involved in Spain’s best move of the game, providing the assist before forcing an own goal.

Right midfield – Alistair Johnston (Canada / Celtic)

Sometimes managers overcomplicate football. Jesse Marsch didn’t.

He recognised that Qatar struggled to defend aerial balls, so he instructed his side to deliver crosses into the box at every opportunity.

Canada’s 55 crosses broke a World Cup record that had stood since 2010.

Initially those deliveries came from the byline, but once Qatar were reduced to 10 and then nine men, the crosses came from much deeper positions.

Because Johnston delivered 15 crosses on his own, I’m pushing the right-back further forward in this team – which is essentially how Canada used him during the match.

Left midfield (Free role) – Lionel Messi (Argentina / Inter Miami)

I’m cheating slightly by giving Messi a free role and relying on those around him to do the running.

Let’s be honest, that’s exactly what the world champions do anyway.

This week he became the highest goalscorer in World Cup history, which feels fitting given he’s the greatest player the game has ever seen.

Defensive midfield – Daichi Kamada (Japan / Crystal Palace)

Japan’s manager pulled off a tactical masterstroke by asking his usually defensive midfielder to play much further forward.

At times he resembled Andrea Pirlo, dictating the tempo while constantly finding space.

Tunisia were forced so deep that Kamada was able to build an excellent partnership down the right-hand side, which controlled much of the contest.

Attacking midfield – Michael Olise (France / Bayern Munich)

Halfway through France’s opening match, Didier Deschamps moved Olise into a central role, and Les Bleus haven’t looked back since.

The 24-year-old produced another outstanding display, registering two assists as his understanding with Kylian Mbappé continues to grow.

Striker – Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Al Nassr)

I know several players scored twice this week, but after some of the disrespect Ronaldo has received recently, I was pleased to see him score in a sixth successive World Cup.

The 41-year-old even showed he could put the team before himself by allowing his presence over a free-kick to distract the goalkeeper – although he was quick afterwards to remind everyone it had been his idea!

That doesn’t change my belief that Roberto Martínez may still have to make a brave decision regarding his captain once the knockout stages begin.

Striker – Jonathan David (Canada / Juventus)

Jonathan David’s hat-trick secured Canada’s first-ever World Cup victory.

Jesse Marsch opted for a classic 4-4-2, with David and Cyle Larin pressing aggressively from the front.

Not all of his finishes were straightforward. A couple of chances broke kindly for him, but he reacted instinctively like every top-class poacher should.

Who would make your Team of the Round after Matchday 2? Let us know your selections in the comments below!

Dan Smith

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