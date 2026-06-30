Dan the Scout Names His World Cup Matchday 3 Best XI – Who’s In Yours?

The group stage is now complete, and there were plenty of standout individual performances as nations battled to reach the knockout rounds.

As always, this isn’t about selecting the biggest names. It’s about recognising the players who made the biggest impact on Matchday 3, whether they were established stars or lesser-known talents who caught the eye.

Here’s my Team of the Tournament from the final round of group-stage fixtures.

GK – Vozinha (Cape Verde / Free Agent)

The 40-year-old’s second clean sheet in three games means his country somehow finished runners-up in their group without winning a game.

While not having to make as many saves as he did against Spain, the keeper had to show great concentration, claiming most crosses and playing the sweeper role brilliantly.

When he boarded the plane to America, he had approximately 50,000 followers on social media. When he returns, he’ll have over 14 million!

LB – Keito Nakamura (Japan / Reims)

Hajime Moriyasu has deserved a lot of praise for building a team that tactically understands every player’s role.

One of his best tactical decisions has been using Nakamura as an attacking outlet from left-back.

In what is becoming a trend in modern football, the full-back knows exactly when to step into midfield and become an offensive weapon.

He showed great intelligence against Sweden, rarely gave the ball away and has a superb work rate. Surely he won’t be playing in the second tier of France for much longer?

CB – Joel Ordóñez (Club Brugge / Ecuador)

Produced a performance to show why some of Europe’s biggest clubs are scouting him.

Germany like their creative players to interchange and avoid staying in one position, but he engaged brilliantly with both Wirtz and Musiala, while his recovery pace was immense.

CB – Davinson Sánchez (Colombia / Galatasaray)

I never saw this version of the defender at Spurs.

Whether it was his domination in the air or the way Portugal’s players bounced off him as he carried the ball out of defence, the 30-year-old was a physical warrior.

RB – Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / PSG)

Unlike Scotland and even Brazil, Haiti were happy for their game to become “you play, we play.”

An open match allowed the Moroccan captain to do what he does better than any full-back in the world… bomb up and down the flank.

He contributed a goal and an assist for the African champions.

CM – Pape Gueye (Senegal / Villarreal)

Normally, I wouldn’t include a player who only featured for approximately 35 minutes, and I’m aware Iraq were down to 10 men, but football is decided by moments.

The 27-year-old was introduced with his country leading 2-0, which wouldn’t have been enough to qualify for the knockout stages.

The midfielder contributed two goals and an assist. His two strikes have to be among the hardest-hit shots at this World Cup.

CM – Pedro Vite (Ecuador / Pumas UNAM)

Vite and Caicedo finally produced the hard-working midfield display they became known for during qualifying.

Vite was everywhere, acting as his country’s main outlet while also breaking up Germany’s attacks and launching his own.

A real box-to-box performance.

RM – Ousmane Dembélé (France / PSG)

With all the headlines (rightfully) going to Mbappé during the group stage, it was Dembélé’s turn to step out of the shadows and take centre stage.

The Ballon d’Or winner hadn’t scored at an international tournament before facing Iraq. Days later, he became only the sixth man in World Cup history to score a first-half hat-trick.

All three goals were almost identical, with the 29-year-old cutting in from the left before curling the ball into the net.

AM – Manzambi (Switzerland / Freiburg)

Four years ago, Argentina lost their opening World Cup game and were drawing 0-0 with Mexico when they brought on Fernández and Álvarez. It proved to be the turning point for the eventual world champions.

Now, I’m not saying Switzerland will do the same, but they have never looked back since introducing Manzambi and Vargas against Bosnia. Both scored and assisted to earn a start on Wednesday, and the pair again contributed in attack.

Manzambi added another goal and an assist against Canada.

LM – Leandro Trossard (Belgium / Arsenal)

It’s not just that the Gunner scored twice and assisted another.

Some of Belgium’s golden generation have been accused of lacking leadership in recent tournaments and mentally going missing.

Throughout the group stage, the 31-year-old has been brave enough not to stay in one position, always demanding the ball.

He’s never afraid to take responsibility and make things happen.

ST – Nicolas Pépé (Ivory Coast / Villarreal)

Our former Gunner scored twice to achieve something his nation’s golden generation couldn’t by helping Ivory Coast reach the World Cup knockout stages.

Many expected the 31-year-old to play out wide against Curaçao, but Emerse Faé asked him to operate almost as a second striker.

Pépé never stayed in one position and timed his runs into the middle perfectly.

These are the players who stood out to me on the final matchday of the group stage, but now the stakes are even higher.

Do you agree with my Matchday 3 Team of the Tournament, Gooners? Who would make your XI after the final round of group-stage fixtures? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

Dan Smith

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