Dan the Scout Names His World Cup Team of the Quarter-finals – Who’s in Yours?

The World Cup quarter-finals delivered drama, extra-time, outstanding individual displays and some tactical masterclasses. With the semi-finals now set, Dan Smith picks out the 11 players who impressed him most over the last round of matches.

GK – Emiliano Martínez (Argentina/Aston Villa)

Goalkeepers did not have the best of luck in the World Cup quarter-finals, so the former Gunner did not have to do a great deal to make this XI.

Between Argentina breaking the deadlock and Breel Embolo’s red card, the 33-year-old made three decent saves, including timing a one-on-one situation perfectly.

Once Switzerland went down to 10 men, Martínez only had to worry about acting as a sweeper and claiming anything in the air.

CB – Lisandro Martínez (Argentina/Manchester United)

One of many Argentines who seems to become a different player when he wears his national shirt.

Sometimes a defender does something so crucial that it is just as important as a striker scoring a goal.

Just after half-time on Saturday, the ball was squared to Dan Ndoye, who looked certain to tap into an empty net. Out of nowhere, Martínez threw himself in to make a vital block. It was not his only crucial intervention across the 120 minutes.

CB – Marc Guéhi (England/Manchester City)

Helped restrict his club team-mate Erling Haaland to just 21 touches in 105 minutes. The fact Haaland had to tell his manager he could not continue at that point suggests Guéhi won that battle.

Many doubted whether the 25-year-old had the personality to take ownership of the situation, but he always seemed one step ahead of the striker, perhaps helped by knowing his game from training together at Manchester City.

It felt like every time the Norwegian turned into space, before he could get moving, there was Guéhi.

CB – John Stones (England/Manchester City)

To put this weekend into context, the 32-year-old completed 90 minutes only once in the Premier League this season.

Yet somehow, in the intense Miami heat, he got better as the 120 minutes went on.

He was selected for his leadership qualities and, bar one misplaced backpass, he and Guéhi tactically outthought Haaland.

Both defenders zonally marked their own areas in the air.

Their Manchester City team-mate had scored in every 2026 World Cup qualifier and every World Cup match he had started before Saturday.

CM – Rodri (Spain/Manchester City)

It is not the first time I have written this during the tournament and, most likely, it will not be the last.

Spain’s ability to keep possession is crucial to their defensive record.

They have conceded only once at this World Cup, yet it is not as though their goalkeeper or back four have had to be outstanding. If you do not lose the ball, you cannot get hurt.

Rodri was central to that again against Belgium, controlling the tempo with his range of passing and finishing with a pass completion rate of approximately 93 per cent.

CM – Manu Koné (France/Roma)

With all the attacking talent France possess, it is difficult for a defensive midfielder to get noticed, but that is exactly what Koné is doing.

On Friday, he broke up potential Moroccan counter-attacks and showed the range to either switch play with long passes or carry the ball forward himself.

AM – Jude Bellingham (England/Real Madrid)

In terms of being a complete midfielder, you could argue the 23-year-old is unrivalled right now.

In between his two goals against Norway, he played in various positions.

Thomas Tuchel started him as a left-sided attacking midfielder before asking him to drop deeper alongside Elliot Anderson, then push forward again.

It has been a long time since England have had someone show this level of character consistently at a World Cup.

He is also at an age where he is only going to get better.

AM – Martin Ødegaard (Norway/Arsenal)

It is rare for me to pick a player whose team has been knocked out, but given the criticism our captain receives, including from some Gooners, I thought it was right to give him his flowers.

A section of our fanbase believes our skipper goes missing in the big games, but here he was producing an individual performance praised by both the Norwegian and English media.

Ironically, the 27-year-old may have benefited from his Arsenal team-mate Declan Rice becoming ill and going off at half-time.

Towards the end of the first half and the opening stages of the second, Ødegaard repeatedly collected the ball from his defenders and controlled the tempo.

He registered his fourth assist of the World Cup and may regret his team-mates not being more clinical in the final third.

AM – Ousmane Dembélé (France/PSG)

He finished with a goal and an assist against Morocco.

Some questioned whether Didier Deschamps could keep all of his attacking players happy, but there is a real selflessness in how France’s front three interchange and create space for one another.

When a Ballon d’Or winner is going under the radar, you know you are spoiled for options.

ST – Kylian Mbappé (France/Real Madrid)

The saved penalty was the first thing to go wrong for the French captain at this World Cup, but he did not let it affect him.

The 27-year-old had the last laugh by curling in a superb opener before setting up a second goal.

For the second match running, it was clear opponents were trying to provoke him, but you cannot keep a great player down.

ST – Julián Álvarez (Argentina/Atlético Madrid)

As the defending champions continue to find ways to progress, Álvarez makes this team for far more than his contender for goal of the tournament.

The 26-year-old did much of Lionel Messi’s running, something expected when you play alongside the Argentina captain.

Even though Álvarez did not have many chances himself, he has rightly been praised for his work rate.

Tactically, his relentless pressing throughout the 120 minutes harassed Switzerland’s defenders and prevented them from building attacks from the back.

Dan Smith

Do you agree with Dan’s Team of the Quarter-finals? Which players would make your XI after the last eight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…