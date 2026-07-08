Dan The Scout names his World Cup Team of the Round of 16 – Who’s in yours?

The World Cup Round of 16 produced plenty of memorable performances as the competition narrowed to the final eight teams.

From penalty shootout heroes to dominant midfield displays and clinical finishing, Dan Smith has selected his Team of the Round following another fascinating stage of the tournament.

Dan The Scout World Cup Team of the Round of 32

Dan The Scout World Cup Team of Matchday 3

Dan The Scout World Cup Team of Matchday 2

Dan The Scout World Cup Team of Matchday 1

Goalkeeper and defence

GK – Gregory Kobel (Switzerland/Dortmund)

While his save in the shootout helped send his country to the last eight of a World Cup for the first time in 72 years, the 28-year-old also helped his nation keep a clean sheet over 120 minutes.

Colombia made the better chances, with the keeper’s stops from Puerta and Campaz proving vital.

LB – Digne (France/Aston Villa)

There were a couple of moments where I noticed rash defending from Upamecano and Maignan, which the 32-year-old covered for.

I could give the entire French squad a place in this XI for keeping their composure and not being provoked by Paraguay. Yet it was their left-back who was seen whispering into the ears of his younger peers, pulling teammates away from arguments and playing peacemaker.

CB – Saliba (France/Arsenal)

Not that Paraguay did a lot in attack, but when they felt compelled to, Almiron tried to outpace the Gunner.

Even with a head start, not only was Almiron beaten in the race, but he also seemed to pull a muscle or cramp up as the Frenchman strolled off with the ball.

That one moment sums up the 25-year-old, and don’t forget he’s not 100 percent fit himself.

CB – Pau Cubarsi (Spain/Barcelona)

The teenager still doesn’t know what it’s like to concede a goal at a World Cup. While Portugal were passive until stoppage time, that only meant the 19-year-old had to show incredible tactical intelligence for someone so young.

Spain had so much possession that the youngster at times became their third midfielder. Over 90 percent of his passes were completed, approximately half of which were in the Portuguese half.

Tactically, he was a huge reason the Spanish had their opponents pinned back.

RB – Denis Zakaria (Switzerland/Monaco)

I could have picked any member of a back four who kept a clean sheet over 120 minutes, but have picked the 29-year-old because he was being asked to play out of position.

With Widmer not fit enough to start, Murat Yakin felt his defensive midfielder had the qualities to be a makeshift right-back at this World Cup.

Not only did he defend successfully against Diaz one-on-one, but he also planned when to step into the middle to form a back three.

Midfield and attack

CM – Rodri (Spain/Manchester City)

Spain have yet to concede a goal at this World Cup. With all due respect to their keeper and back four, it’s not like they are having to do much to earn their clean sheets.

In reality, the Spanish are not conceding a lot of chances because you can’t get the ball off them. Which, when you’re playing in the heat, is a great quality to have.

Since their captain suffered a serious ACL injury, there has been doubt if he can handle the physicality of English football. That’s moving around, though, and going box to box.

In terms of keeping possession and dictating the tempo of the game, the 30-year-old was in his element on Monday night.

CM – Ounahi (Morocco/Girona)

The difference between Canada and Morocco on Saturday was one team being more clinical than the other.

The hosts were the better side in the first half, but when you’re on top, you’ve got to make it count.

The African champions, on the other hand, scored with three of their four shots on target.

Both of Ounahi’s finishes were lovely. As soon as the 26-year-old broke the deadlock, his teammates could sit back and hit their opponents on the break.

CM – Diaz (Morocco/Real Madrid)

As soon as his country was ahead, Mohamed Ouahbi tactically outthought Jesse Marsch.

He allowed Canada to have the ball, trusting his players to kill off the game on the break.

Diaz essentially led the two counters for the second and third goals, drawing the Canadians in and dribbling away before playing two beautifully weighted passes.

No African has assisted more times in a World Cup than the 26-year-old.

AM – Bellingham (England/Real Madrid)

The 23-year-old produced the complete box-to-box midfield performance, which is a rarity in the modern game.

Offensively, he made two runs into the box to score, but was then popping up at the other end to get a last-ditch block.

When the Three Lions were down to 10 men, he was trying to be their target man, taking the responsibility to try and hold up the ball.

Even at full-time, he was making the point of trying to boost Spence’s confidence.

He did everything.

Striker – Haaland (Norway/Manchester City)

One of the best at not having many touches during 90 minutes, then being deadly when he does.

Because of that, the 25-year-old maybe doesn’t always get the credit he deserves, but he will after his two goals dumped out footballing royalty.

The Norwegian couldn’t wipe the smile off his face – perhaps stunned by how far his country has come?

Striker – De Ketelaere (Belgium/Atalanta)

Monday night turned out to be a crucial one in the international career of the 25-year-old.

To understand, you might have to live in Belgium to appreciate the criticism he has received from the public and media, although that mood is changing.

Many Belgians argue that at club level, De Ketelaere is not an out-and-out striker and therefore can’t be as creative as he is in Italy, while this is at the expense of the popular members of the Golden Generation.

So by getting into position for two poacher goals and forcing the American keeper into a mistake because of his pressing, not only is De Ketelaere learning the role, but he’s also taking the initiative.

Dan Smith

Who would make your World Cup Round of 16 Team of the Round? Do you agree with Dan’s selections, or is there someone you think deserved a place in the XI? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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