Dan the Scout names his World Cup Team of the Round of 32 – Who’s in yours?

The Round of 32 produced plenty of drama, from penalty shootouts and giant-killings to dominant displays from some of the tournament favourites. As always, our resident scout Dan Smith has been watching every minute of the action to pick out the standout performers from the latest knockout round.

Dan the Scout’s Team of Matchday One

Dan the Scout’s Team of Matchday Two

Dan the Scout’s Team of Matchday Three

Dan The Scout – Team of the Round of 32

Here is Dan’s Team of the Round of 32.

GK – Orlando Gill (Paraguay/San Lorenzo)

With his height, the keeper always has a great chance of saving a penalty if he guesses the right way, while he has mastered the dark arts of putting off those taking spot-kicks.

While those in front of him protected the keeper from having to make a great save, Germany had so much possession that the 26-year-old’s concentration levels had to be top class.

Countless times he took pressure off his defence by claiming crosses.

While many will feel he exaggerated the contact to get Tah’s goal disallowed, without that quick thinking would VAR have sent the official to the monitor if he hadn’t gone to ground?

This performance will last forever; he’s the only man to get the better of Germany in a World Cup penalty shootout.

LB – Marc Cucurella (Spain/Real Madrid)

Defensively, Austria didn’t give Spain a lot to do, but that’s because of how great the Spanish are at keeping possession.

Some find their football a work of art; others are bored of watching constant sideways passes.

That’s why their full-backs are such crucial attacking outlets. Their width offers another option, so it’s vital they have left and right-backs capable of getting up and down the pitch and overlapping.

Not only did Real Madrid’s new Galactico do that on Thursday, but he also assisted two goals.

His second delivery was a beautifully weighted pass.

CB – Lisandro Martinez (Argentina/Manchester United)

He may have been part of a back four that conceded twice to Cape Verde, but the defender was actually one of Argentina’s playmakers.

Across 120 minutes, he misplaced only four passes.

His composure on the ball was crucial in calming some of his teammates, who may have been fearing humiliation.

The 28-year-old showed great vision to spot Messi with a long pass for his nation’s opener before taking a lovely touch from a set-piece that allowed him to rifle home in extra time.

CB – Jose Canale (Paraguay/Lanus)

It was fitting that the centre-back should score the winning penalty, because for 120 minutes he was a hero in defence.

There’s something beautifully old-school about the way he and his partner defended.

He got his head to everything, timed last-ditch tackles perfectly, threw his body in the way and used every dark art imaginable. Some call that defending lucky, but for me, it’s an art form.

CB – Gustavo Gomez (Paraguay/Palmeiras)

For the third game running, the Paraguayan captain led a back four superbly, allowing opponents to have the ball and inviting them to try and break down a wall.

We know, as Gooners, it’s a part of the sport many look down on and dismiss, but it takes incredible hard work and mentality.

The 33-year-old isn’t just worrying about his own performance, he’s constantly marshalling those around him.

You know when a defender gets the slightest touch on the ball at the last moment or just happens to be in the way of a shot? That’s hours and hours of training.

And for those who say centre-backs shouldn’t be among the first five penalty takers, the skipper calmly converted Paraguay’s second spot-kick.

RB – Pedro Porro (Spain/Spurs)

Like Cucurella on the opposite flank, Spain’s dominance of possession gave their right-back licence to get forward and join the attack.

The 26-year-old showed great football intelligence by timing his run into the box perfectly to meet a cross and score.

Most players in his position wouldn’t have gambled on making that run.

CM – Granit Xhaka (Switzerland/Sunderland)

A performance that has now become almost expected from the Swiss captain.

He completely controlled the tempo of the game, winning all of his tackles, meaning there was barely any transitional threat from Algeria.

He also completed over 90 per cent of his passes.

Unless Chelsea are prepared to pay well over the odds for a 33-year-old, it would be a huge blow for Sunderland to lose their midfield leader.

CM – Bruno Guimaraes (Brazil/Newcastle United)

This performance becomes even more exceptional when you consider the chaos around the 28-year-old.

Not for the first time, Carlo Ancelotti’s midfield looked unbalanced, with Casemiro appearing leggy during the first half.

Then, after switching to a 4-2-4 in the second period, Guimaraes had even more ground to cover, yet he didn’t lose a single duel.

The Newcastle midfielder deserves his place in this team for his assist alone.

How many players in stoppage time would have taken a shot after their opponents gave the ball away on the edge of the box? Instead, the Brazilian shaped to shoot before calmly feeding Martinelli.

Maybe a glimpse into the future?

CM – Michael Olise (France/Bayern Munich)

France have never looked back since half-time of their opening match when Didier Deschamps moved the Bayern Munich star into central midfield.

I had to include the 24-year-old in this XI simply for his acrobatic effort that crashed against the post.

But if you haven’t seen his two assists against Sweden, go and watch them. Mbappe’s second goal is probably the best piece of football I’ve seen at this World Cup.

No player at the tournament has created more than his five goals.

I can name plenty of talented individuals who become overawed on international duty when surrounded by other superstars.

It takes personality to demand the ball, attempt risky passes and produce moments of skill.

Striker – Kylian Mbappe (France/Real Madrid)

France’s 3-0 victory on Tuesday may well have been the finest 90-minute team performance of this World Cup.

There were concerns that Deschamps had almost too many attacking options and would struggle to keep everyone happy.

Yet his captain’s understanding with Olise is improving with every game, and both are still at an age where that partnership can develop even further.

Despite scoring 42 goals in 44 games for Real Madrid this season, there remains a perception in Spain that the 27-year-old has an attitude problem.

On and off the ball, I’m seeing nothing but outstanding leadership.

Striker – Harry Kane (England/Bayern Munich)

Not for the first time, Harry Kane came to his country’s rescue.

During the final 15 minutes, England intelligently peppered the penalty area with aerial balls, pinning DR Congo back. It felt inevitable that eventually one would fall to the Three Lions captain.

It’s his second goal that is truly world-class.

The 32-year-old never once looks at the goal, knows exactly where he is and generates incredible power behind his finish.

Dan Smith

Do you agree with Dan’s Team of the Round of 32, Gooners? Who would make your XI after the opening knockout matches? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

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