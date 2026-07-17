Dan the Scout Names His World Cup Team Of The Semi-finals – Who’s In Yours?

The World Cup semi-finals produced two fascinating tactical battles as Spain booked their place in the final alongside reigning champions Argentina.

After another week of standout individual performances, Dan Smith picks his best XI from the last four, with Spain dominating the selection after their impressive victory over France.

Spain dominate Dan’s Team of the Semi-finals

GK – Unai Simón (Spain/Athletic Club)

It has been the case in every round, and it would not surprise me if it happens again in the final. The goalkeeper has conceded only one goal at this World Cup without actually having to be that busy.

That is the consequence of his team-mates’ ability to keep possession.

The 29-year-old’s best work in midweek came in his sweeper role.

RB – Pedro Porro (Spain/Tottenham Hotspur)

Due to fitness concerns, Spain have not been able to rely on Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams as their main attacking outlets as much as they did at Euro 2024.

That has placed even more responsibility on the full-backs to provide width and attacking support.

For the second time at this World Cup, Porro timed his run into the penalty area perfectly to score Spain’s second goal against France.

CB – Pau Cubarsí (Spain/Barcelona)

The 19-year-old once again showed maturity well beyond his years with the way he kept possession despite France’s aggressive press.

The teenager has also been praised for his tactical awareness, keeping Kylian Mbappé out wide, blocking his route inside and refusing to dive into challenges.

CB – Aymeric Laporte (Spain/Al Nassr)

Laporte was Spain’s defender most willing to carry the ball forward and completed over 90 per cent of his passes.

Here is an incredible statistic: he prevented Mbappé from registering a single shot on target without committing a foul.

LB – Djed Spence (England/Tottenham Hotspur)

He justified his selection with what some are calling the “tackle of the tournament” immediately after England took the lead.

It would have been replayed for years had the night ended differently.

Both Argentina goals came down his side, but that was more down to Tuchel’s tactics than anything the 25-year-old did wrong.

Some feel Spence could have done more to challenge Lionel Messi before the cross that led to the winner, putting greater pressure on VAR to intervene.

Midfield intelligence proved decisive

CM – Rodri (Spain/Manchester City)

Rodri sat in front of Spain’s back four, breaking up attacks both on the ground and in the air.

He won more individual duels than France’s entire midfield.

It was also noticeable how he constantly instructed those around him, almost like having another manager on the pitch.

CM – Enzo Fernández (Argentina/Chelsea)

In the first half, he was part of an Argentina side determined to slow the game down and frustrate England, which in itself showed the respect they had for their opponents.

It is amazing how the entire team reacts whenever anyone dares to foul their footballing god, Lionel Messi.

Once they fell behind, though, the world champions never panicked, although they were helped by Tuchel inviting them to take the initiative.

Fernández had already tried a couple of efforts from distance, so he was beginning to find his range.

His equaliser came from striking the ball beautifully with the instep of his right foot.

To trust your technique like that in the 85th minute of a World Cup semi-final, with your country trailing, takes incredible mentality.

CM – Fabián Ruiz (Spain/Paris Saint-Germain)

With Rodri protecting the back four, Ruiz found the perfect balance between using his physicality to win the ball back and choosing the right moments to break the lines and support the attack.

He once again showcased outstanding football intelligence against France.

Attack wins matches

LM – Anthony Gordon (England/Barcelona)

Thomas Tuchel’s decision to substitute Gordon after 70 minutes will be debated for years because, at that stage, England’s plan was working.

The 25-year-old was constantly pressing Argentina’s defenders from wide areas.

His work rate without the ball was crucial, and it felt as though England lost their main attacking outlet the moment Tuchel switched to a back five.

ST – Lionel Messi (Argentina/Inter Miami)

Because we live in a society where some people always want to tear others down, there have been attempts to discredit the 39-year-old by suggesting FIFA wanted the Argentina captain in Sunday’s final for commercial reasons.

The reality is that he was the best player on the pitch in Atlanta, which is remarkable given his age.

For years, Lionel Scaloni has given him the freedom to drift wherever he feels he can influence the game most.

Once England crowded the central areas, the magician simply drifted out wide.

Tuchel’s tactics will be discussed for years to come because England effectively invited arguably the greatest player of all time to keep delivering crosses into the box, often without even using his stronger foot.

His two assists also moved him to the top of the Golden Boot standings.

RW – Lamine Yamal (Spain/Barcelona)

The 19-year-old arrived in North America carrying a hamstring problem, meaning his minutes had to be carefully managed during the group stage.

The semi-final suggested Spain have brought the teenager back to peak fitness at exactly the right time.

Whether through reputation or genuine caution, Lucas Digne often looked like a left-back worried about who he was facing. That perhaps explains both the penalty France conceded and the huge amount of space Porro found throughout the match.

For someone so young, Yamal has also been widely praised for his tactical awareness and selfless attitude.

He regularly sacrificed his own attacking game by tracking back to help double up on Mbappé.

Dan Smith

Do you agree with Dan’s Team of the Semi-finals? Who would make your XI after the last four? Share your selections in the comments below.

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