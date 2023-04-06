Arsenal Women’s Victoria Pelova has been a marvel to watch on the pitch by Michelle

Victoria Pelova has been a marvel to watch at Arsenal – the 23 year old Dutch international joined Arsenal in the January transfer window. She hasn’t been a big hit in front of goal, though her assists are quite something to behold. For example, she produced two assists on Caitlin Foord’s brace vs. Tottenham a few weeks ago, but her versatility has seen her even feature on the right wing, a position she wasn’t signed for.

Eidevall loves what she has brought to his team and recently commended her for transforming his team’s right wing and improving Noelle Maritz’s game, saying via Arseblog,

“I think Victoria and Noelle play very well together, but sometimes when that is the case, it can be a coincidence from other factors. If we talk about our right full-backs, Laura (Wienroither) can play with Victoria as well.”

Pelova was a fantastic addition to the Arsenal squad, and she could be a fan favourite, no doubt. What has helped her adapt quickly to Arsenal and the WSL? Victoria admits that fellow Dutch international, and now club teammate, Vivianne Miedema, has been taking care of her and seeing to it that she is comfortable.

“She really helped me a lot. I also lived with her for a month,” Pelova shared. “She’s been pulling for years: ‘Vic, go abroad. That would be really good for you.’ So Viv has always believed in me. It’s nice that a player who is very big for me says that.”

It is nice to hear how Miedema continues to impact Arsenal positively, even when is not playing due to her ACL injury, she is an asset on and off the pitch.

As Arsenal move into the final 2 months of the WSL season, gunning for the WSL title, and hopefully push further on in the Women’s Champions League, Victoria is definitely an integral part of the Arsenal squad capable of achieving that..

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

