“Dangerous.” Gary Neville reacts as Arsenal backs Mikel Arteta

Gary Neville was incensed by Arsenal’s statement supporting Mikel Arteta for his outburst after their loss to Newcastle United.

The Gunners’ manager called the decision to allow the controversial goal to stand a “disgrace” as VAR took several minutes to review the footage.

Arsenal has been on the receiving end of some glaring VAR errors and is growing increasingly frustrated. Consequently, the club released a statement backing its manager, who had expressed his frustration after the match.

However, former Manchester United player turned pundit Neville believes that Arsenal’s comment is a dangerous one.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I think the Arsenal statement is quite dangerous.

“I think all clubs have signed up to a new behavioural charter at the start of the season.

“I’m not saying that referees shouldn’t be put under pressure and Mikel Arteta or other managers shouldn’t feel aggrieved at the end of matches, what I am saying is that the clubs themselves should definitely behave better in these circumstances.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

When we are victims of poor decisions by referees and VAR, pundits will stay quiet, but when we react, they have so much to say.

The club was pushed to make the statement just as Arteta was and we will stand by it for as long as possible.

However, the players must take their minds off that game and focus on the next one because we have to get back to winning form.