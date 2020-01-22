Dani Ceballos comments give a subtle hint over his Arsenal future

Dani Ceballos hints at his departure from Arsenal as he struggles to impress Mikel Arteta

Arsenal fans may not see Dani Ceballos pulling on the shirt of their beloved club next season as the Spaniard struggles to get game time under Mikel Arteta.

Ceballos joined the Gunners at the start of this season on loan from Real Madrid and he impressed in his first two games, however, he began to struggle for form as the team struggled to get results.

He was eventually sidelined by a long term injury that kept him out of action for about two months, he has recently recovered but he is yet to start a game for the Gunners under Mikel Arteta.

While celebrating Hector Bellerin’s goal against Chelsea in their last game, he appeared to hint that he was leaving after his current loan deal expires.

Bellerin published a post on Instagram as reported in the Mirror and Dani Ceballos was one of the people who commented on the post and wrote: “I’ll miss those goals with the left foot bro! You deserve all the good that happens to you.”

His comment appears to suggest that he has made up his mind to leave Arsenal, but Arteta claims that he is still very much part of his plans for the rest of the season.

Still, that was a strange response from Ceballos, I am not too sure if there is any other way to take that. Well, unless Bellerin has told his compatriot that he is looking to leave the Emirates, which looks very unlikely to me.