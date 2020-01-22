Dani Ceballos comments give a subtle hint over his Arsenal future

Dani Ceballos hints at his departure from Arsenal as he struggles to impress Mikel Arteta
Arsenal fans may not see Dani Ceballos pulling on the shirt of their beloved club next season as the Spaniard struggles to get game time under Mikel Arteta.
Ceballos joined the Gunners at the start of this season on loan from Real Madrid and he impressed in his first two games, however, he began to struggle for form as the team struggled to get results.
He was eventually sidelined by a long term injury that kept him out of action for about two months, he has recently recovered but he is yet to start a game for the Gunners under Mikel Arteta.
While celebrating Hector Bellerin’s goal against Chelsea in their last game, he appeared to hint that he was leaving after his current loan deal expires.
Bellerin published a post on Instagram as reported in the Mirror and Dani Ceballos was one of the people who commented on the post and wrote: “I’ll miss those goals with the left foot bro! You deserve all the good that happens to you.”
His comment appears to suggest that he has made up his mind to leave Arsenal, but Arteta claims that he is still very much part of his plans for the rest of the season.
Still, that was a strange response from Ceballos, I am not too sure if there is any other way to take that. Well, unless Bellerin has told his compatriot that he is looking to leave the Emirates, which looks very unlikely to me.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
To start with, I don’t know why arsenal fans were expecting Ceballos to be here next season. It’s a loan deal, not a permanent transfer. Secondly, I don’t think it would be a big loss for us to not have him.
How the mighty have fallen. The likes of Ceballos, Goundouzi and Willock wouldn’t had a sniff at first team during wenger years (excluding the last two). Ceballos is no different than other below par midfielders that we have at Arsenal.Yes, he is talented but not yet 1st team material; same as OZIL. During wenger years, we had quality midfielders that contributes to the goals. Right now we dont any midfielders that adds anything to the offense
OT.. Burnley 2 up 👍