Dani Ceballos credits the Arsenal fans as one reason why he stayed

Dani Ceballos explains why he stayed at Arsenal in January.

Dani Ceballo could have terminated his loan deal with Arsenal and moved back to Spain last month but he decided against that.

The Spaniard has struggled to break into the Arsenal starting XI after returning from injury and finding that he has a new manager.

He hasn’t enjoyed not playing and the January transfer window presented him with a golden chance to escape and play more games.

Valencia was keen for him to terminate his Arsenal loan deal and join them but he decided to stay at the Emirates.

He has revealed why he did so as he claimed to feel loved by the clubs faithful fans every time he pulled on the Arsenal shirt and played for them.

“I have never had a quiet transfer market, neither in summer nor winter,” Ceballos told Marca via Standard Sports.

“It is a sign that you do things fairly well so that there are teams interested in you.

“But it is also true that I like a stability in a club and I decided to stay at Arsenal, because they signed me and I want to restore trust because I think it is time to step forward.

“It seems silly, but Arsenal fans have a song dedicated to me. There are only three or four players on the team who have a song and they have been there for many years.

“I feel very loved every time I play at the Emirates.”

Their winter training camp in Dubai would have offered several Arsenal players the chance to take a first-team spot and Ceballos will be hoping that he has shown Arteta enough for the Spaniard to put him back into the starting XI.