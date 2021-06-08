Dani Ceballos delivers his verdict on Mikel Arteta and it is no real surprise

Dani Ceballos has reiterated his desire to return to Spain, but he also praised Mikel Arteta and gave his Arsenal manager a vote of confidence to do great things.

Ceballos spent the last two seasons on loan at the Emirates and Arteta was his manager for the majority of his time in London.

The midfielder had joined the Gunners to gain more playing time as he wasn’t getting enough of it at Real Madrid.

He was instrumental as Arsenal won the FA Cup in the 2019/2020 season and his fine performances prompted the Gunners to bring him back to London on another loan deal.

His second campaign was underwhelming and he struggled with competition for a place in the team after the likes of Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe moved ahead of him in the pecking order.

He has returned to Spain and will hope he features in the plans of Madrid’s new manager, Carlo Ancelotti.

If he doesn’t, he will look for a move away, but it wouldn’t be a return to Arsenal after insisting that he wants to play in Spain now.

‘Arteta is a coach who has been with Guardiola for a few years,’ he told Cadena SER via Mail Sport.

‘He is a coach who in a few years will be one of the best, but I would like to return to La Liga.’