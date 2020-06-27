Dani Ceballos drops a key hint about his Arsenal future

Dani Ceballos appears to have hinted that he will not be staying at Arsenal beyond his current loan agreement with the Gunners.

Ceballos joined Arsenal on-loan from Real Madrid in the summer when the club was still managed by Unai Emery.

He started well and faded later on. When Mikel Arteta was named the new manager, he was recuperating from an injury and he took time to break into the first team again.

He was even contemplating a return to Spain in the last transfer window (AS) before he changed his mind to remain at the Emirates.

He has been trusted by Mikel Arteta in recent games and has been an important part of the Arsenal starting XI since the restart.

However, it appears that he hasn’t exactly enjoyed his time at the Emirates enough to look for another year after he recently reiterated his desire to return to Real Madrid at the end of this season.

“I have prolonged my contract with Arsenal for one month, but on August 1 my contract ends and I am a Real Madrid player again,” Ceballos said, during an appearance on Spanish radio show El Larguero.

Ceballos has played 17 Premier League games for Arsenal this season and he has provided 2 assists.