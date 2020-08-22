Dani Ceballos drops positive Arsenal transfer hint

Dani Ceballos impressed while playing for Arsenal on-loan from Real Madrid in the just-concluded season.

The Spaniard has returned to Real Madrid but he made a lasting impression on Arsenal in his only season at the club and they want him back.

The Gunners are exploring the possibility of another loan deal as well as landing him permanently (TalkSport).

However, no agreement has been reached with Real Madrid so far and his future remains very unclear.

The Spaniard has also opened the door to a return and although that isn’t in his hands, he seems to have dropped a hint about coming back.

He recently wished Joe Willock a happy birthday, and in his birthday message, he seems to suggest that he will return to Arsenal after adding “See you soon” to the post.

Sharing a picture of himself with Willock in training, Ceballos wrote, as cited by the Sun, “Happy birthday little brother. See you soon”, complete with a wink emoji.

Mikel Arteta likes the Spaniard and he wants a midfielder as part of the incomings at the Emirates this season.

It remains unclear if they will move for Ceballos or focus on the likes of Thomas Partey who is also liked by the Spanish boss.