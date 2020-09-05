Dani Ceballos is confident that Arteta will take Arsenal back to the top

Dani Ceballos has become the latest individual who is backing Mikel Arteta to make Arsenal a top English side again.

The Spaniard was named as the club’s manager late last year and he has overseen a period of success at the Emirates.

He helped them win the FA Cup by beating the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea along the way.

The Gunners also beat Liverpool to win the Community Shield recently, they are now strengthening their team in this transfer window and hoping that they can build on their recent successes and end the campaign in a top-four spot.

Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes have been joined by Ceballos as they look to have a successful campaign in the 2020/21 season.

The Spaniard was speaking to the club after his loan deal back to the Emirates was made official and he said:

“I think everybody can see what Arteta is doing at the club. He’s only been here for eight months. There were three competitions we could fight for. We got knocked out of the Europa League, unfairly in my view, but then we won the FA Cup and the Community Shield, which were well-deserved titles.

“More than that, though, it’s about what he’s created here – there’s real positive energy in the dressing room, the players are happy and everyone is doing their bit. We’re bringing through young players, which I think is really important for this club, because it’s something that’s always been done here.

“Mikel is the right person to get this club back to where it deserves to be, which I believe is in the Champions League, competing against the best teams in Europe.”