Dani Ceballos is definitely not planning a long term future at Arsenal

Dani Ceballos is eyeing a return to Real Madrid at the end of his loan term with Arsenal.

The Spaniard enjoyed a successful loan spell at the Emirates last season which persuaded Arsenal to re-sign him on loan again for a second campaign.

He has remained a key member of Mikel Arteta’s team even though he hasn’t been in fine form as he was last season.

Ceballos has also not played as many games as he would have liked when he rejoined the team.

There have been talks of him remaining at the Emirates on a permanent basis, but he has hinted that his future lies with Madrid.

He was speaking to SunSport recently and he admitted that Real Madrid was the dream team of his as well as 99 per cent of footballers in the world.

He then added that the Spanish giants own his future for the next three years.

He told SunSport: “The Bernabeu is the Mecca of football.

“You can ask Mesut Ozil, who always spoke about Real Madrid as the best club in the world.

“Wearing that badge is the goal of 99 per cent of footballers.

“Last year I was happy at Arsenal, and I reached an agreement with Real Madrid to continue for another year.

“There was no problem because we all understood that it was going to do well for my future.

“Real Madrid is the owner of my future for the next three years and I am not the one who will decide.

“At least I’m not going to do it alone because it also depends on the coach and the president.

“But nobody refuses to play for Real Madrid.”