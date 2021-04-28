Dani Ceballos latest comments indicates he will be leaving Arsenal

Dani Ceballos appears to suggest that his future is in La Liga after admitting that his game is more suited to the Spanish game.

The midfielder has been on loan at Arsenal for the last two seasons and there have been suggestions that he would be signed permanently.

His fine form during Project Restart last season made Arsenal consider signing him on a permanent basis.

However, they could only get him on another loan deal for this campaign.

He has remained a key member of the team and was joined by fellow Real Madrid-owned player, Martin Odegaard in the last transfer window.

Odegaard seems to have made a better impression at the Emirates, but Madrid has ruled out selling the Norwegian, which could see the Gunners make a move for Ceballos.

However, his recent comments could now make that more difficult after he admitted that he feels his game would be better suited to the Spanish top flight.

In an interview with Onda Cero, as cited by The Mirror, Ceballos suggested that he sees his future being in La Liga:

“[I have] grown above all physically but also with the tactical side of things.

“I’m learning a lot in the Premier but I think La Liga is better for my game.”