Dani Ceballos says a respectful goodbye to Arsenal fans

So the season has now ended and hopefully we will see lots of action from Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal management in preparing a much improved squad for next season.

One decision has already been made as it is now clear that Dani Ceballos is on his way back to Real Madrid and is very unlikely to be seen in an Arsenal shirt ever again (but who knows?).

The Spaniard has said a respecftul farewell on his Instagram page, and here it is…

Dani’s loan time at the Emirates may not have been terribly successful on a personal level, but he does get to go home with an FA cup winners medal, which he deserves for his performance in the Final. It’s a shame but he didn’t really capture that form again in this current campaign…

I think that, as the season drew to a close, all Arsenal fans knew that it was unlikely there would be any chance of him coming back, not even on another loan.

As he says, he always worked hard. It’s just a shame that it just wasn’t enough for Arsenal…