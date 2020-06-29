Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Dani Ceballos sends a message to Arsenal fans after his FA Cup semifinal heroics

Arsenal’s quarterfinal hero Dani Ceballos has sent a message to Arsenal fans after his late goal helped the club book a place in the semifinal of the FA Cup.

The Gunners will now face Manchester City in the semifinal with the game set to be played at an empty Wembley Stadium.

The Gunners have won the competition 13 times already, but most members of the current Arsenal side were not part of the team the last time that Arsenal won it and they will no doubt be keen to get their hands on the trophy.

Reaching the semifinals has also given hope to Arsenal fans that this season might end with silverware.

It seems it isn’t just the fans that are excited that we have reached the semifinal as Ceballos took to Twitter to show his delight at having to play at Wembley in the semifinal.

The Spaniard dedicated his winning goal to the Arsenal fans after assuring them that they would do all that they can to ensure that they make it to the final.

He tweeted the following shortly after the win.

