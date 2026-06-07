Dani Olmo gives a direct response to the Arsenal rumours

Dani Olmo has responded directly to questions about his future, particularly regarding speculation over a possible move to Arsenal from Barcelona. The midfielder addressed the rumours while on international duty, seeking to clarify his position.

Arsenal have been long-term admirers of Olmo, having previously attempted to secure his signature during his time at RB Leipzig. Since his transfer to Barcelona, he has continued to perform at a high level, attracting ongoing interest from several European clubs. He remains a player of significant interest across the European transfer market.

He said, via the Metro

“No, Barca fans can rest easy. As far as I’m concerned, there’s nothing to say.”

Growing Interest from Arsenal

Arsenal continue to monitor Olmo’s situation closely, viewing him as a potential addition who could strengthen their attacking options. Their recruitment team have followed his progress since his time in Germany and remain attentive to any developments regarding his future at Barcelona. Arsenal are prepared to act if conditions become favourable during the window.

Despite this interest, Barcelona regard him as a key figure in their squad and are reluctant to consider any approach from other clubs. The situation therefore remains uncertain, with no indication that a transfer is likely in the immediate future.

Uncertain Future Ahead

Olmo’s future could still be influenced by performances in major international tournaments, with strong displays often attracting renewed interest from top European sides. However, his current stance indicates a clear preference to remain in familiar surroundings at Barcelona. His performances at club level will also be closely assessed by potential suitors.

Although Arsenal remain interested, the player’s comments suggest that any move away from Barcelona would be highly unlikely at present. As things stand, Barcelona appear confident of retaining his services despite external attention. For now, all parties appear focused on maintaining stability ahead of the new season.

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