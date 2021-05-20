“Daniel has now reached out twice to Josh Kroenke” Bergkamp reveals Ek is still actively trying to buy Arsenal

Dennis Bergkamp has revealed that Daniel Ek is actively trying to buy Arsenal even though Stan Kroenke remains intent on not selling.

The Swedish co-founder of Spotify is a boyhood Arsenal fan and wants to buy the club so that he can invest much needed funds into the club.

Kroenke has been seen as a greedy American only out to make money for most of the time he has owned majority stakes at Arsenal.

His decision to join the European Super League has been seen as the last straw by some Arsenal fans who are determined to see him gone.

They see Ek as a saviour for their club, but Kroenke doesn’t want to sell.

Nevertheless, the entrepreneur isn’t giving up and has enlisted the help of some former Arsenal players.

One of them is Bergkamp who spoke about his bid recently and insisted that he has been trying to get across to the Kroenke’s to sell the club to him.

‘We can’t force anyone to sell,’ Bergkamp told Dutch outlet Voetbal International.

‘I understand that, in addition to that offer, Daniel has now reached out twice to Josh Kroenke and his bankers. Whatever Kroenke’s intentions are, it would be good if we at least have a conversation with each other. In the interest of the club.

‘Regardless, Daniel is not a quitter and neither are we football boys. We are here to stay. The crazy thing is that we cannot imagine how the current players feel. Because we have always played for the championship ourselves.

‘We do know how the fans feel. We have already had a meeting with a supporter delegation. We also sense more and more enthusiasm on their side. That is very stimulating.’