“Daniel has now reached out twice to Josh Kroenke” Bergkamp reveals Ek is still actively trying to buy Arsenal

Dennis Bergkamp has revealed that Daniel Ek is actively trying to buy Arsenal even though Stan Kroenke remains intent on not selling.
The Swedish co-founder of Spotify is a boyhood Arsenal fan and wants to buy the club so that he can invest much needed funds into the club.
Kroenke has been seen as a greedy American only out to make money for most of the time he has owned majority stakes at Arsenal.
His decision to join the European Super League has been seen as the last straw by some Arsenal fans who are determined to see him gone.
They see Ek as a saviour for their club, but Kroenke doesn’t want to sell.
Nevertheless, the entrepreneur isn’t giving up and has enlisted the help of some former Arsenal players.
One of them is Bergkamp who spoke about his bid recently and insisted that he has been trying to get across to the Kroenke’s to sell the club to him.
‘We can’t force anyone to sell,’ Bergkamp told Dutch outlet Voetbal International.
‘I understand that, in addition to that offer, Daniel has now reached out twice to Josh Kroenke and his bankers. Whatever Kroenke’s intentions are, it would be good if we at least have a conversation with each other. In the interest of the club.
‘Regardless, Daniel is not a quitter and neither are we football boys. We are here to stay. The crazy thing is that we cannot imagine how the current players feel. Because we have always played for the championship ourselves.
‘We do know how the fans feel. We have already had a meeting with a supporter delegation. We also sense more and more enthusiasm on their side. That is very stimulating.’
This article of true interest to us fans is rare and welcome. No fan can possibly know whether or not Daniel Ek will one day own our club. My view is anyone on Earth is better than Kroenke. I personally doubt Ek will ever own us though but hope I am wrong.
Jon did you just said ‘anyone on earth’ ? Would you prefer Newcastle owner then.
The truth is, am a not really sure of my stand on Ske ownership as I see most investors as business men, how much the new owner is interested in putting personal funds is up for debate. I blame Kroenke family for lack of involvement, not because of funding but allowing the likes of Gazidis make stupid decisions without questioning, however , am aware the full takeover only happened 4seasons ago, and Gazidis left , so I think it’s unfair to pressurise him to sell