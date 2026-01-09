Daniel Sturridge states that Liverpool had the better half time chat

Arsenal were forced to share the spoils against Liverpool last night as the champions demonstrated their ability to neutralise Mikel Arteta’s side. The Gunners came into the match in strong form, and there was widespread belief that they had enough momentum and quality to secure a victory. Expectations were high, particularly given Arsenal’s recent performances and Liverpool’s mixed displays.

The match carried an element of uncertainty, especially regarding how Liverpool would approach the contest. From the opening stages, Arsenal asserted themselves as the dominant team. They pressed aggressively, moved the ball with purpose and looked intent on scoring early. Arteta’s side worked tirelessly to break the deadlock, but Liverpool defended with discipline and organisation, arguably more effectively than in many of their previous matches this season.

Liverpool’s defensive resilience

Despite sustained pressure, Arsenal were unable to break through in the first half. Liverpool’s defensive structure held firm, limiting clear chances and frustrating the home side. This resilience proved crucial, enabling the visitors to stay in the game and build confidence.

After the break, Liverpool began to impose itself more assertively. Their control of possession improved, and their ability to retain the ball forced Arsenal into chasing phases, disrupting the Gunners’ rhythm. While Liverpool did not manage to score during their strongest spell, they succeeded in taking control away from Arsenal and slowing the tempo of the match.

Key moments and analysis

Arsenal still had opportunities, particularly late on, when Gabriel came close with a header that he might have converted on another occasion. That moment summed up the fine margins that ultimately defined the contest.

Reflecting on the game, Daniel Sturridge offered his analysis, according to the BBC. He said, “That first half performance for Arsenal, you go in as a player at half time and typically the manager will show you what’s been working and what needs to be improved. I think whatever information they got, Liverpool’s conversations at half-time were better. Liverpool took a lot of control out of the game, and I don’t think Arsenal took the initiative.”

The draw may have felt disappointing for Arsenal, but it also highlighted Liverpool’s experience and tactical awareness in managing difficult matches against top opposition.