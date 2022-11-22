Brazilian starlet admits he is “ready to play in any competition” with Arsenal bid looming

In the summer transfer window all Arsenal fans were clamouring for Arsenal to bring in a new midfielder, and despite the Gunners transfer spree their was none forthcoming.

In the end Arteta decided to keep Lokonga and extended the contract for Mohamed Elneny, but the Egyptian got injured before the transfer window closed, and despite our late effort to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa it proved failed due to Aston Villa refusing to sell.

The other big midfield targets we were linked with with were Tielemans, Ruben Neves and the brilliant Palmeiras star Danilo.

Danilo’s boss refused to sell in the middle of their season, but now there season is over, the player himself has admitted he could now be ready to move on for the right offer.

Brazilian outlet UOL Sport reported Damilo as saying: “I see myself mature enough to be able to play in any competition in the world, I’m ready.

“Palmeiras helped me a lot, from the off, with [director] Joao Paulo [Sampaio]. And I kept my mentality strong with the arrival of Abel [Ferreira].

“I prefer not to get involved with these transfer issues. I told my agent to only talk to me if it’s the right thing. Then we sit down and talk to Palmeiras and decide what’s best for everyone.”

With our great Brazilian contingent at Arsenal he could settle in quickly, and at only 21 years old he could be a perfect investment to join Edu and Arteta’s project.

And you can’t help but admire the lad’s confidence. When asked how he rated his season, he said modestly: “I give myself a 10. Palmeiras’ year was 10 and so was mine. It was a wonderful year.

“I know that all players have ups and downs, as I had. But both ups and downs, I didn’t change my way of playing and training and managed to end the year with five very good games.”

This rumour seems to gaining traction, and I hope Edu is sorting us out another bargain….

