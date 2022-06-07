Danny Mills says Arsenal target will want to move to the Emirates and reveals why

Former Premier League defender Danny Mills believes Oleksandr Zinchenko could be open to joining Arsenal because he wants to play regularly.
The Ukrainian is on Arsenal’s shopping list as they look for players that can make them become a much better team.
A move for him has been talked about in the news lately as he struggles to play in any full-back role at the Etihad.
But Manchester City is one of the biggest clubs in the world and he wins trophies there in almost every campaign.
Mills believes the essence of training is to get chances to play in matches, and Zinchenko will think about leaving now that he cannot get that regularly at City.
He tells Football Insider: “As a player, you always want to play.
Adding: “Unfortunately at Man City with Cancelo at left-back and Walker at right-back, it’s very difficult to play week in, week out. Then the decision is ‘Do I have to just drop down a level to play week in, week out or do I stay as a bit-part player?’ Only he can make that decision.
“Most footballers would love to play week in, week out. That’s what you do, that’s the whole point of training every single day, to play games.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
We have struggled to get good performances from Nuno Tavares as a left-back recently, and Zinchenko will certainly move ahead of him on the pecking order at the Emirates.
The Ukrainian is also adept at playing in midfield, and that versatility will give him enough playing chances at the Emirates.
Rather see him in the midfield as has been mentioned by Arteta. We need more dynamic players in midfield, and Arteta’s preferred 4-3-3 requires more mobility and dynamism than Xhaka offers.
Would be a good replacement for Xhaka, whom we could sell on to recoup some of the fee to bring in Zinchenko
Yes, please! And Bissouma while we’re at it.
Jesus and Zinchenko job 100 mill Spent Job Done. one of Best Transfer Windows
He’ll be a great addition for the midfield role along with tielemans so they compete with partey and xhaka while elneny plays as a squad player(provided those above him are brilliantly performing well) for uel and cup games and lokonga leaves on loan.
This is why no side like ours, just short of the top elite few should never despair. As all clubs now use around 25 but only around 15-18 of that 25 play much at all ,so there will always be good players like Zinhenko avail who want to play regularly SOMEWHERE and why not for us!
No club can keep all the worlds best playershappy, as only eleven can play at anyone time. Seems obvious but surprising how often the obvious is overlooked, esp by those who wish to be overly pessimistic.
You are speculating about a player the media has linked us to and using it as a reason not for people to be pessimistic.
Until they are wearing the shirt with the contract signed its the same old crap.
I appreciate you want to be optimistic, we all do but you can’t field a team of players that have been linked to us can you?