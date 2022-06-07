Danny Mills says Arsenal target will want to move to the Emirates and reveals why

Former Premier League defender Danny Mills believes Oleksandr Zinchenko could be open to joining Arsenal because he wants to play regularly.

The Ukrainian is on Arsenal’s shopping list as they look for players that can make them become a much better team.

A move for him has been talked about in the news lately as he struggles to play in any full-back role at the Etihad.

But Manchester City is one of the biggest clubs in the world and he wins trophies there in almost every campaign.

Mills believes the essence of training is to get chances to play in matches, and Zinchenko will think about leaving now that he cannot get that regularly at City.

He tells Football Insider: “As a player, you always want to play.

Adding: “Unfortunately at Man City with Cancelo at left-back and Walker at right-back, it’s very difficult to play week in, week out. Then the decision is ‘Do I have to just drop down a level to play week in, week out or do I stay as a bit-part player?’ Only he can make that decision.

“Most footballers would love to play week in, week out. That’s what you do, that’s the whole point of training every single day, to play games.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have struggled to get good performances from Nuno Tavares as a left-back recently, and Zinchenko will certainly move ahead of him on the pecking order at the Emirates.

The Ukrainian is also adept at playing in midfield, and that versatility will give him enough playing chances at the Emirates.