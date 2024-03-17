Danny Murphy admits Arsenal no longer have reason to fear Manchester City

There was once a time when Liverpool and Man City would hand out significant beatings when they played Arsenal, however, that has now changed.

To move to the top of the Premier League table, Arsenal has had to defeat both the Reds and City at home in the Premier League this season.

This achievement is remarkable because facing either club almost guaranteed a loss for Arsenal not so long ago.

Mikel Arteta’s men have come a long way. As they prepare to meet City after the international break, Danny Murphy believes the days when Arsenal would be frightened at the prospect of facing the defending champions are gone.

He writes in the Daily Mail:

“In Liverpool and Arsenal there are two teams who have already shown themselves brilliant and brutal enough, both technically and physically, to jam City’s gears. Liverpool could still draw City in the FA Cup if Jurgen Klopp’s side get past Manchester United today. Arsenal are on course to meet City in the Champions League semi-finals if they both make it through. Both will have a say on the Premier League title race.

“Liverpool should probably have beaten City at Anfield the other week. They showed in the second half you can still get at them when, collectively, you are at your best. Arsenal beat them in October.”

Manchester City is the strongest club in the Premier League, but it is great that our players have outgrown all the fears we used to have ahead of games against them.

We are now as confident as ever in any fixture. We can go to Manchester City and get the maximum points, which will help us win the league.

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

