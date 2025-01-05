Danny Murphy and Gary Lineker give their verdict on controversial Brighton penalty

Danny Murphy and Gary Lineker have both voiced their agreement regarding the contentious penalty decision awarded to Brighton during their match against Arsenal.

The game seemed to be going in Arsenal’s favour, with the Gunners holding on to a narrow lead after a well-fought performance. Despite dominating much of the match, they were unable to find a second goal to put the game beyond doubt. This left them vulnerable against a resilient and determined Brighton side.

The turning point came when the referee awarded Brighton a penalty, which they converted to level the score. However, the decision to penalise Arsenal’s William Saliba for an alleged foul on Joao Pedro sparked widespread criticism. The incident occurred when Saliba attempted to head the ball, but Pedro reached it slightly ahead of him, resulting in an accidental clash. Despite the seemingly innocuous nature of the contact, the referee immediately pointed to the spot.

The decision was widely condemned as one of the worst penalty calls in recent memory, although not by Brighton’s manager Fabian Hurzeler who reckons it was a clear penalty.

Former players Danny Murphy and Gary Lineker shared their disbelief during their analysis. Murphy remarked as quoted by the Daily Mail, “Players coming together accidentally, going for the ball, I don’t want to see penalties given for. Most people don’t.”

Lineker echoed this sentiment, saying:

“I agree. I’ve watched football for far too long, and I’ve never seen a penalty given for a clash of heads. It happens in every corner!”

The penalty decision has reignited frustration among Arsenal fans regarding the use of VAR. While the technology was introduced to eliminate clear errors, this incident has been viewed as another example of inconsistency in officiating. For Arsenal, it is one of many decisions that have gone against them, but this particular moment has drawn exceptional scrutiny.

Although the result was ultimately a setback for the Gunners, the fallout from the penalty decision will likely linger, with many calling for greater clarity and fairness in officiating moving forward.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…