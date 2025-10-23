Danny Murphy does not agree that Mikel Arteta has to win a trophy this season

Mikel Arteta faces growing scrutiny as pressure mounts for him to deliver a major trophy six years after guiding Arsenal to FA Cup success at the start of his managerial reign. That triumph in 2020 provided him with valuable breathing space and allowed him the time to reshape and rebuild the squad according to his vision. Since then, he has overseen a complete transformation of the team, instilling a clear identity and fostering a culture of hard work and discipline.

The evolution of his side has been steady, and many now believe that Arsenal possess the right blend of experience, youth, and quality to finally achieve sustained success. The current campaign is viewed as a pivotal one, with expectations higher than ever. The club’s hierarchy and supporters alike are hoping that Arteta can convert progress into tangible silverware, particularly in the Premier League or Champions League.

The Stakes for Arteta This Season

Arsenal are performing at a high level and remain firmly in contention for multiple trophies. However, the reality of elite football means that success is often judged solely by the number of titles secured. Should the Gunners finish the season without a major trophy, the pressure on Arteta is likely to intensify. After years of development, investment, and near misses, the expectation is that Arsenal are now equipped to turn their potential into achievement.

This season, therefore, represents a defining opportunity for Arteta to validate his methods and prove he can lead Arsenal to the top. Failing to do so could invite renewed scrutiny over whether the team has reached its ceiling under his management. Still, perspectives on success can vary, and not everyone agrees that the absence of silverware would necessarily mark failure.

Murphy’s Perspective on Progress

Speaking via Metro Sport, Danny Murphy offered a more measured viewpoint, suggesting that progress, rather than trophies alone, should define Arteta’s tenure. He said: “But I don’t agree that Mikel Arteta has to win something. If you get 98 points and lose the title on the final day or lose the Champions League final in extra-time because of a bad refereeing decision you’re not going to get rid of the manager, are you? That would be ridiculous.”

Murphy’s remarks highlight the nuance in evaluating managerial success. In modern football, development and competitiveness often carry as much weight as trophies, particularly for clubs that have undergone significant rebuilding phases. Arteta’s ability to keep Arsenal among the elite, playing attractive and effective football, could therefore be considered a mark of progress, even without immediate silverware.

The coming months will determine whether Arteta can strike the balance between performance and results. Should Arsenal deliver on their promise, the narrative could shift decisively in his favour.

