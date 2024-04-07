Danny Murphy hails Arsenal star and compares him to David Beckham

Martin Odegaard is poised to etch his name into Arsenal’s record books as one of the club’s greatest players if he continues to perform at his current level.

Upon his arrival at the club, the midfielder was swiftly named Arsenal captain by Mikel Arteta, a decision that raised eyebrows among some observers.

However, Odegaard has more than justified Arteta’s faith in him, demonstrating his worth through stellar performances on the pitch and playing a pivotal role in Arsenal’s push for the league title this season.

His influence on Arsenal’s play is palpable, providing a level of leadership and creativity that sets him apart. Odegaard’s form is undoubtedly one of the key factors behind Arsenal’s sustained high standards.

Following yet another impressive display against Brighton, Danny Murphy expressed his admiration for Odegaard, drawing comparisons to the legendary David Beckham.

He writes in the Daily Mail:

“Even among some brilliant Arsenal performances, Martin Odegaard stood out for me. He set the tone for a hugely impressive win and I can’t pay him a higher compliment than saying his captaincy reminds me of the way David Beckham led the England team I was part of.

“I grew up in an era when captains were expected to be very vocal and giving their team-mates verbal rollockings was considered part of the job, but when I was called into the England squad I saw Beckham do it in a different way.

“He gained total respect by the way he trained, played and conducted himself. It didn’t matter that he never ranted — we would be happy to follow him anywhere and that included some big names and egos in the rest of the team.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard has been one of our best signings for several years, and the former Real Madrid man is worthy of his role as the team’s captain.

We are lucky to have him in the group, and it will be good to see him become a captain who will lift several trophies for us in the coming seasons.