Danny Murphy insists NLD result was not because Tottenham was poor

Some observers may argue that Arsenal’s victory over Tottenham yesterday was straightforward because the Lilywhites underperformed.

Spurs have endured a difficult season, and the defeat added to their struggles. However, they remained competitive for significant periods of the contest, particularly during the first half. Tottenham showed endeavour and resilience, and with the added motivation of fighting to avoid relegation under a new manager keen to make an impression, they had a clear incentive to rise to the occasion.

Arsenal’s Second Half Authority

Mikel Arteta’s side were required to elevate their performance after the interval to gain control. While the teams went into the break level, Arsenal’s tempo and intensity were evident from early on. They moved the ball sharply and posed consistent problems for Tottenham’s defensive structure. That sustained pressure eventually told in the second half.

Arsenal’s quality began to shine through as the match progressed. Once they edged in front, the momentum shifted decisively in their favour. Their dominance after the restart limited Tottenham’s opportunities and turned the contest into a formidable challenge for the home side.

Murphy Highlights Arsenal’s Quality

Despite the narrative that Tottenham were poor, Danny Murphy offered a different assessment of the encounter. As reported by the BBC, he suggested the outcome was more a reflection of Arsenal’s strength than Spurs’ shortcomings.

“I think more Arsenal being good than Tottenham being bad. The tempo was good, they looked like a team wanting to prove a point. First half they moved the ball quickly, they caused Tottenham problems.

“Although they went into the break level, the quality started to shine through. Second half when Arsenal went up it was a mountain to climb for Tottenham.”

Murphy’s comments reinforce the view that Arsenal’s performance, particularly after half-time, was the decisive factor in securing an impressive and potentially significant victory.