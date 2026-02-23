Danny Murphy insists NLD result was not because Tottenham was poor

Spurs have endured a difficult season, and the defeat added to their struggles. However, they remained competitive for significant periods of the contest, particularly during the first half. Tottenham showed endeavour and resilience, and with the added motivation of fighting to avoid relegation under a new manager keen to make an impression, they had a clear incentive to rise to the occasion.
Arsenal’s Second Half Authority
Mikel Arteta’s side were required to elevate their performance after the interval to gain control. While the teams went into the break level, Arsenal’s tempo and intensity were evident from early on. They moved the ball sharply and posed consistent problems for Tottenham’s defensive structure. That sustained pressure eventually told in the second half.
Arsenal’s quality began to shine through as the match progressed. Once they edged in front, the momentum shifted decisively in their favour. Their dominance after the restart limited Tottenham’s opportunities and turned the contest into a formidable challenge for the home side.
Murphy Highlights Arsenal’s Quality
Despite the narrative that Tottenham were poor, Danny Murphy offered a different assessment of the encounter. As reported by the BBC, he suggested the outcome was more a reflection of Arsenal’s strength than Spurs’ shortcomings.
“I think more Arsenal being good than Tottenham being bad. The tempo was good, they looked like a team wanting to prove a point. First half they moved the ball quickly, they caused Tottenham problems.
“Although they went into the break level, the quality started to shine through. Second half when Arsenal went up it was a mountain to climb for Tottenham.”
Murphy’s comments reinforce the view that Arsenal’s performance, particularly after half-time, was the decisive factor in securing an impressive and potentially significant victory.
Arsenal did what they had to do and they did it easily, in the end after getting lucky with Spuds disallowed goal, at 2-2, or it would have been. But Spurs were missing, nearly a whole team, for various reasons and if they don’t get some back, they are that bad, they will be relegated.
Its good to hear a pundit give an objective opinion. The majority of pundits report on Arsenal waiting for them to “bottle it”. Why does a team in the lead have to do so to be caught by the chasers. This is supposed to be the toughest league in the world. It’s not meant to be easy to win. Give some credit to clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool etc for providing competition to the super wealthy Man City who spent circa £150m in the WINTER window no less.