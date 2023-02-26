Danny Murphy praise Arsenal for quality January signing

Leandro Trossard has breathed fresh air into the club since he moved to Arsenal in the last transfer window and keeps improving.

The Belgian is gradually blending well with his new teammates and his impact can be felt around the club.

There have been many positives and yesterday, he did well in a false nine role against Leicester City when Mikel Arteta rested Eddie Nketiah from the start.

This versatility means Arsenal now has a very good option in attack, which makes them unpredictable.

After the game, former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy expressed his delight at the transfer and why the Belgian is such a good buy.

He writes in his column in the Daily Mail:

“They say it’s best to strengthen from a position of strength and Arsenal are reaping the rewards of an excellent January transfer window.

“The league leaders didn’t sulk after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk and Moises Caceido, they went straight to Plan B and brought in Leandro Trossard and Jorginho who have made significant contributions already.

“I thought Trossard was brilliant as a false nine at Leicester today. He won’t be as direct an attacking threat as Eddie Nketiah but he’s an intelligent footballer and helped Arsenal to control the game by knowing when to drop deep.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trossard was one of the finest players in the league before he came to Arsenal and is now showing he is probably a better buy than Mykhailo Mudryk, who we really wanted.

His goals and all-around performance have given us renewed hope about our chances of winning the league title.

WATCH – Mikel Arteta on Arsenal’s “complete domination” of Leicester, and Trossard’s and Martinelli’s contribution.

