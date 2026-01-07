Danny Murphy reveals why he thinks this is Arsenal’s year

Danny Murphy is now convinced that Arsenal will win the Premier League title this season as Liverpool and Manchester City struggle to maintain consistent form. The Gunners have been in excellent shape over the last few campaigns and have continued to work relentlessly to ensure the squad keeps improving at every level. Their steady progress has placed them in a strong position to capitalise on the difficulties being experienced by their closest rivals.

This season, Arsenal possess greater quality across the squad, and Mikel Arteta has been fully supported with the addition of several outstanding players. The club believe they have everything required to finally push all the way and secure the league crown. However, winning the Premier League is never straightforward, regardless of momentum or squad strength, and the pressure increases as expectations rise.

Arsenal momentum builds confidence

While Liverpool and Manchester City have both struggled to find sustained rhythm, Arsenal have continued to deliver composed and effective performances. Aston Villa have emerged as another side capable of disrupting Arsenal’s pursuit of the title, adding an extra layer of competition to the race. Even so, judging by current form and the comparative performances of their rivals, it remains difficult to look beyond Arsenal as the most likely champions.

The Gunners have demonstrated maturity and resilience, particularly in demanding fixtures, which has reinforced belief among pundits and supporters alike. Their ability to navigate challenging matches has been a defining factor in their campaign so far.

Murphy highlights decisive advantage

Discussing the title race according to Metro Sport, Murphy made clear his confidence in Arsenal’s position. He said, ‘You can argue City have great strength and depth, but right now, you’d be amazed if Arsenal threw it away this time, I would.

‘They (Arsenal) have played a lot of the big boys away from home; only City are left.’

Murphy’s assessment underlines the importance of Arsenal’s fixture list and their success in difficult away matches. With only Manchester City remaining among the toughest opponents, the Gunners appear well placed to maintain their advantage. If they continue to perform with the same consistency and focus, Arsenal look increasingly likely to end the season as Premier League champions.