Danny Murphy says Arsenal star is close to becoming their Rodri

Danny Murphy has been impressed by the impact of Declan Rice since he moved to Arsenal and believes the Dutchman could easily be compared to Rodri.

Manchester City’s Rodri is one of the best midfielders in the world, and his team doesn’t lose matches when he plays.

The Spanish midfielder is arguably the most important player at City, considered a model of efficiency and consistency.

Rodri could soon reach 100 games without losing in normal time as a City player, which is a significant achievement.

Rice has only been at Arsenal for around ten months, but he is already one of the club’s best players and a key cog in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal fans are excited about his future with their team, and Murphy believes he will soon reach the level of Rodri.

He writes in the Daily Mail:

“There can be no higher compliment to pay Declan Rice than to say he’s en route to becoming another Rodri, the most important player at Manchester City.

“Rice is one of the players of the season. You can’t believe it’s his first season at Arsenal. The transition after leaving West Ham has been seamless. He has embraced the pressure of having to win every week.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rodri has been a model of consistency, and in truth, Rice is the real deal, and he could reach that level.

The Englishman has been fantastic for us this season, and we expect him to stay that way for much of his spell at the club.

