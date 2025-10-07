Danny Murphy says Arsenal will not have an excuse if they fail this season

Arsenal fans are increasingly confident that this season could see the club crowned English champions, and their optimism is now shared by several pundits. Following their rise to the top of the Premier League table, even analysts who previously supported Liverpool are acknowledging the Gunners as strong contenders for the title.

Arsenal’s Squad Depth Highlighted

While many had expected Arsenal’s summer transfer activity to bolster their chances, success is never guaranteed solely through recruitment. However, the team’s recent performances have demonstrated that their squad depth could be a decisive factor this season. The ability to maintain quality across the pitch, even in the face of injuries, has been particularly impressive and indicative of the club’s preparation.

Danny Murphy, speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, believes Mikel Arteta now has his strongest squad since taking charge and views the Gunners as well-equipped to compete for the title. He commented, “I think he’s [Arteta] got the best toolkit he’s ever had in terms of depth and quality in all areas of the pitch. They’re not worried in defence anymore because of the two centre halves they’ve brought in. They’ve got so much talent in attacking areas, and they’ve had injuries already, and there’s been no problem. They look organised, they look full of confidence, and I don’t see what excuse they could have for not winning it [Premier League] this time.”

Strong Squad and Title Aspirations

Arsenal’s transfer window strategy has clearly strengthened the squad, with additions providing both quality and cover across key positions. This has allowed Arteta to rotate effectively without diminishing the team’s performance levels, a factor that could prove crucial in a long and demanding Premier League campaign.

With a blend of tactical organisation, confidence, and abundant talent, Arsenal are now seen as one of the best-prepared teams in England. Murphy’s endorsement reflects the growing consensus that the Gunners possess the tools necessary to challenge consistently and potentially secure the league title.

