Danny Murphy urges Arsenal to go for struggling Premier League star

Former Liverpool man, Danny Murphy, has reacted to rumours linking Marcus Rashford with a move to Arsenal and says the Gunners should sign him if they can.

This has been a poor season for Rashford at United as he has failed to reach his best performances for the Red Devils.

Even his body language has been poor, and he might need a change of environment to get him back in shape.

Arsenal has signed the likes of Mikael Silvestre and Danny Welbeck from United in the past, and Rashford could become the next player to move to London from them.

Murphy doubts if the move will happen, but he urged the Gunners to make it happen if they can.

He told Talk Sport: ‘I think it’s highly unlikely, although if I was Arsenal, I’d love to get Marcus Rashford through the door because he’d add quality to their front line, definitely.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rashford is a terrific player, and the lad is just having a bad season. It would be a big mistake on United’s part to allow him to leave the club, but it will be Arsenal’s gain.

At 24, he still has room for improvement, and he could return next season in better shape than he has been so far.