Dan’s 2024/25 EPL League Table Predictions – 1st to 10th – Can Arsenal finally overcome Man City?

So, I been asked to predict my Prem table for season 2024-25.

Let me stress, I will revisit this when the transfer window closes so this is purely based on the state of clubs as I write this …

Man City – 1st.

This time last year I brought into the thought process that after winning three in a row naturally Arsenal and Liverpool would just want it more.

Yet that’s the point, Pep Guardiola is a freak of nature.

Like a Messi and Ronaldo, he’s almost unrivalled in terms of the desire to win and hunger which is obsessive.

Jurgen Klopp had to walk away due to how much energy you have to give just to compete with Man City.

Lifting 6 out of the last 7 titles means we take for granted how hard it is for City to do what they have done. For years now they play under must win conditions every few days and not just deal with the pressure but do so with a smile on their face.

They have the best manager and striker in the division. That normally leads to one thing.

Law of averages they are due some bad luck.

Maybe like 115 charges?

Arsenal – 2nd

Some Gooners sadly think it’s as simple, as Arsenal have knocked on the door the last couple of seasons, so by the law of averages that door has to come falling down.

That’s what Liverpool fans said two years ago.

I can’t shake what Paul Merson said when we played Aston Villa in April. These players might never be in this position again and let the moment pass them by.

It must be difficult for Arteta to individually and collectively squeeze the best out of everyone with nothing to show for their efforts?

Eventually that must be exhausting.

There’s so much to admire about this current squad.

Defensively we are so good we could win the title based on just that, mentally we can now win fixtures in a manner we couldn’t previously and we seemed to enjoy the pressure of the last run in

This divides our fanbase, but I think a proven goal scorer can get us over the line.

If it’s true, the Kroenke Family’s ambition is for us to be Champions then we have to set ourselves to the standards Man City have set.

Someone who guarantees 20-25 league goals separates the two clubs.

Whatever happens I would like us to take the cups more seriously?

Now or never?

How long can we ask a Saliba to wait?

Buy a forward and that could change. Will our owners take that extra step?

This is where I need to stress that I think there will be a big gap between 2nd and 3rd.

From 3rd- 8th there’s so much uncertainty around these clubs it could be in any order

Liverpool – 3rd

As I write this Liverpool are the only team in the division not to make a transfer.

Which can be viewed two ways.

Like when Sir Alex or Mr Wenger left English Football there is no fighting against the fact it will take time to adjust from Jürgen Klopp.

I thought maybe while in transition it would be natural to move on from a Salah and VVD who are not going to get any better?

I also see the benefit with keeping the core of the squad the same to get you through this sensitive period.

That’s why I give Liverpool the edge in the top 4 race.

We don’t know how Chelsea’s new boss does, how Ten Hag responds to first sign of adversity , how Villa juggle the Champions League, etc .

While they need to adapt to Slot’s slower/possession based approach, you know what you’re going to get from their players. At the very least they have goal scorers. Not all of their peers can say the same.

Chelsea – 4th

Honestly it wouldn’t shock me if they got top 4 or finished outside top 6.

They remind me of what Arteta inherited at Arsenal though.

Quality young players who don’t have much leadership to guide them. Law of averages though, if Tod Boehley keeps spending money, eventually it will come together for them .

I’m not sure on Maresca.

He crawled over the line with Leicester when the pressure of a promotion race impacted on him so what happens when he hits his first sticky patch at the Bridge? A managerial change?

If they get a striker though could steal 4th.

Have to win the UEFA Conference.

Man United – 5th.

It’s a little bit awkward for Ten Hag. Imagine going to work knowing that your employer has been interviewing for your job!

The Dutchman is smart enough to know his worst case scenario is a big payoff.

Rightly or wrongly, having made the decision to stick with their manager , I think Sir Jim Ratcliffe is smart enough to know for the season at least , he has to be unwavering in his support .

There’s no point panicking at the first dip in form when he could have made changes in the summer. He’s got to now stick to his decision.

That’s not now he became a successful businessman.

Transfer strategy seems a bit more settled.

They can finish anywhere from 3-8th but I’m thinking a Garnacho and Mainoo might catch on fire?

Like a lot of clubs, they lack that goal scorer.

Would 8th and 5th be celebrated as progress?

If was by some Gooners when we did the same.

Spurs – 6 th

When Spurs played Man City, all the focus was on the title race .

Yet there was long term damage to what Big Ange said that is not going to go away.

For the second year running, Tottenham’s own manager was questioning the mindset of the club.

Ange Postecoglou is a smart man. He knows he’s got a good reputation, so this was him dropping a seed just in case he needs to run.

This is a couple where neither party is willing to change their habits to make the other happy.

Manager will continue to refuse to change his high line principles meaning there will be heavy defeats when things go wrong. The fanbase outlook won’t alter.

As long as Arsenal don’t win the league, they will celebrate 6th.

Aston Villa – 7th

This is purely because a small squad now has to juggle the Champions League.

Yet if dropping a couple of League positions means a European adventure, it’s worth the sacrifice.

The history of Unia Emery also shows he’s at his best under the radar, less so when the lights are on bright.

A manager who has mastered the Europa League with mid table clubs but struggled on the big stage with a PSG and Arsenal.

Challenging for top 4 as an underdog is one thing but now being expected to becomes a different task.

Newcastle – 8th

Surely if England were going to pay the compensation for Eddie Howe they would have by now?

Unless they are waiting to see if the manager starts the season poorly and suddenly Newcastle are more willing to let him go.

I’m amazed the 46-year-old isn’t pushing for the Three Lions job.

He’s not going to get better than when he took the Toon into Europe. I fear this time next year he’s out of work, regretting not fighting to represent his country.

I think the Geordies will start well. While a lot of the usual names in the division have had busy summers, a Gordon and Isak should be fresh and fly out of the traps.

Yet last season when things went wrong there was a lack of leadership.

The whole club complained too much about injuries and that (heaven forbid) they were not allowed to buy their way to success as a Sports washing example.

West Ham – 9th

Under David Moyes, West Ham finished 9th not playing the most exciting brand of football.

They have swapped the Scot with Lopetegui who is hardly renowned for the exciting football the Irons crave.

He will finish in a similar position and equally have fans complain about his style and ethos.

I used to like the Hammers, but some have become an unlikeable bunch. The way some act they don’t deserve a top 10 finish.

I remember Charlton and Sunderland fans once complaining about ‘only’ being in the top half.

Be careful what you ask for because you might get it.

Lopetegui won’t be in the East End for long. He’s not the type to be questioned by supporters and owners.

Palace – 10th

Perhaps no club need the window to be closed more than Palace.

They lost Olise, but as long as they don’t let anyone else go, they can continue the free-flowing football they have shown under Oliver Glasner. One of the best teams to watch, this is what Steve Parrish wanted.

An established Prem team for years, now he has an exciting brand of football. He’s not going to gamble with that by leaving his manager short.

Can see a lot of big teams getting a bloody nose at Selhurst Park

Let me know peeps your top 10.

