Dan’s 2024/25 EPL League Table Predictions – From 11th to 20th – Who do you think is going down?

Will revisit this when transfer window closes but here’s part 2 of predictions for each club in 2024-25. In the First ten prediction I voted Arsenal to come second once again behind Man City

Everton – 11th

Would have finished near here last season if not for a points deduction. Defensively are too good to be relegated.

Fans won’t always be entertained and there will be a period where they will complain about style of football, but Sean Dyche is an owners dream.

Moving stadiums next year, the Toffees need to leave Goodison Park as a Prem club.

They need a campaign of zero drama and have a manager who will do what it says on the tin.

Unless they have breached FFP rules again?

Cherries – 12th

This is an entry where I’m writing on assumption. Bournemouth knew Solanke had a release clause so logically will have a contingency plan if that was triggered?

If they don’t replace him, they are in a relegation fight because a club their size can’t just lose 20 goals.

They are a run well club though, so I expect a striker to arrive soon although maybe not in time for Saturday?

Their owners deserve credit for not panicking and sticking with Irola when he didn’t win his first 6 fixtures. Others would have.

Just think that the Cherries managed more points in their history despite that start.

What separates them from those below then is a clear identity, every player understands their job.

Could get relegated without a striker.

Fulham – 13th

Marco Silva is almost a victim of his own success in that Fulham have been so comfortable since promotion it’s gone almost unnoticed.

Last season they finished mid table without a goal scorer, although Muniz is emerging.

Paulinha can’t really be replaced but Smith Rowe and Sessegnon are exciting signings.

Fulham fans will hope Smith Rowe stays fit and they get the Sessegnon that used to play at the Cottage.

In reality, both will get injured.

On their day a very good footballing side

Brighton – 14th

Brighton have made out of the box appointments before but surely wouldn’t hire a 33-year-old manager without understanding there will be a transition period.

Other owners would panic the moment there is a flirtation with relegation, but Tony Bloom is smarter than that.

He knows it will be counterproductive to hire the youngest boss in Prem history and not understand the time it will take for Fabian Hurzeler to settle into a new culture and teach players a whole new ethos. Some in the squad are older than their boss.

Got too many good players to properly get in a relegation fight but might have to accept going one step back to go two forward?

Wolves -15 th

Every year there is a team who take their poor form from the previous campaign into a new season.

Wolves have never recovered from losing in the last min to Coventry in the FA Cup QFinals.

I’m glad despite that Gary O’Neil has been awarded a contract extension to give the club stability.

In his only two jobs as manager, he took Bournemouth and Wolves away from the relegation picture without any credit it seems.

I just hope his employers keep faith when they flirt with the bottom end of the table.

If the club had their way there would be no VAR.

When you hear others complain about the Technology, remember Wolves invited their peers to vote to have it removed.

Leicester – 16th

It’s almost unfair to predict the Foxes season.

The Championship winners face a points deduction which ranges from a warning – 12 points.

If it’s the latter, they are relegated.

Then their lawyers will appeal any sanctions meaning the club could have this over their head all campaign.

It’s embarrassing for the Prem that a third club for the 2nd year in a row could have asterisks next to their name in the table.

Surely for health of the competition all would want this sorted before a ball is kicked so they know where they stand.

I can’t feel sorry for Leicester if they are guilty but think those around them have the right to know.

On the pitch I think Steve Cooper is more suited for this role than Maresca. The Chelsea boss would have refused to change his principles.

With a balance of topflight experience and youth to work with, Cooper can repair his reputation with a settled squad rather than the mess at the City Ground.

I stress, this prediction is without the points deduction.

Brentford – 17th

Quite simply if Ivan Toney leaves Brentford are relegated, he stays they stay up by the skin of their teeth.

Despite both player and manager openly advertising his availability last season, the Bees bluff has been called and they are running out of cards.

Gone are the days where they could demand 100 million. Anyone interested know this time next year they can get the 28-year-old for nothing or in January for a cut price.

While I expect an 11th hour bid on deadline day, it won’t be enough to compensate Brentford for losing Prem revenue.

There is nothing to doubt the players professionalism if he stayed another year.

That would mean Brentford having what their rivals in the bottom half mostly don’t, someone who can get you 15 league goals.

Ipswich – 18th

As already mentioned, Toney leaves Brentford and Ipswich stay up.

All newly promoted sides have the same problem, we don’t know who will score enough goals for them?

How many times last season did we say how well Burnley and Luton played but lacked quality in the final third?

Not enough was made of this, but 32 points was enough to stay up in the last campaign, a record low since the division has 20 teams.

So, the difference could be flying out of the traps and getting points on the board early.

After successive promotions, the Tractor Boys will try and wave that momentum.

Perhaps zero club this year will rely more on their manager then Ipswich.

Taking over the club in League One, Kieran McKenna will have his squad believing and that’s a huge asset to have.

He’s also smart enough to know that at Portman Road, the crowd will stick with him no matter the struggles. The likes of Brentford, Forest and Wolves won’t have that.

A brave fight.

Notts Forest – 19th

There is always a team who for years have flirted with relegation who don’t learn their lesson because they keep getting away with it.

Evangelos Marinakis had the audacity to celebrate survival, but Forest only managed 32 points. Any other year in the Prem era you easily get relegated with that number.

The way they been run off the pitch led to point deductions due to stockpiling talent and accusing officials of corruption.

Strangely having to be sensitive to FFP rules stops the owner from forcing players on to his manager allowing Nuno Santos to work with a balanced squad.

They find a way though to create chaos.

Southampton – 20 th

Could be the Burnley of last season, as Russell Martin has already said he won’t change the ethos while has got him this far.

Those principles are possession based with attacking full backs.

The Playoff winners were actually in the bottom half for goals conceded in the Championship so common sense says they could be on the end of some heavy defeats.

At that level they could get away with’ you play we play’ but can that attack perform on this stage.

Alan Armstrong may have already answered that question. In his two seasons as a Prem player both times he only managed two goals.

They’ve got enough experience to not disgrace themselves but no wow factor.

—————————————–

Let me know peeps your bottom half of table.

Be respectful to each other.

All a bit of fun

Dan

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.