Dan’s EPL 2024/25 predictions Week 2 – Can Arsenal finally overcome Aston Villa?

Brighton 0-1 Man United

Having survived being sacked in the summer I thought Ten Hag would be smart enough to know this can’t be another year of him blaming injuries. Yet there he was saying his team are not ready for the new season. I know the only thing sometimes that matters is the result and United got the win last Friday.

Yet after two years shouldn’t we be seeing some sort of identity or ethos? Not just a reliance on individuals.

More of the same here, 3 points without playing well

Palace 2-1 West Ham

Of all the teams to lose opening game were any unluckier then Palace. The official has since admitted making a mistake, blowing the whistle too soon when Eze scored from a free kick. The Eagles repeat that performance in this Derby they win. They need the window to close though.

Fulham 2-2 Leicester

Jamie Vardy wasn’t starting every week in the Championship so many would have thought the days of the 37-year-old taking centre stage in the top division. I enjoyed him giving the Spurs fans a few reminders as well.

He can’t do that every week hence why the Foxes need more firepower back.

I often say Fulham prefer being underdogs and are not always comfortable being expected to win.

Man City 4-0 Ipswich

Anyone else depressed how straightforward Man City won at Stamford Bridge without the likes of Foden and Rodri?

Any Fantasy players triple captaining Haaland?

Saints 1-0 Notts Forest

The Saints are unlikely to play with a man advantage for 70 mins again this Saturday but play how they did on Tyneside, and they will get a result this weekend.

They had over 70 percent possession and 19 shots but only had 4 on target to show for their effort. Having that quality in the final third will be an issue long term but being their first topflight home game for a while should get them over the line.

Spurs 3-1 Everton

Of all the teams to drop points on the opening weekend Spurs are probably the most disappointed. Ange Postecoglou is probably still wondering how they allowed Leicester back into Monday’s encounter. That 57 minutes summed up Tottenham.

Law of averages they will be more clinical on Saturday especially if Sean Dyche is telling the truth about how many injuries Everton have.

The trick is for the Toffees not to panic if they get another comfortable defeat.

Aston Villa 1-1 Arsenal

I don’t understand the confidence of some Gooners that we will win our next 4 fixtures when three are the toughest away days we face most season. Whatever the outcome there are positives to getting these games out of the way so early.

I read a suggestion that we could also match the Invincibles this campaign.

I maybe thought we would have more respect towards a club who were the most responsible than anyone else for us not being Champions.

Unai Emery twice tactically outsmarted Mikel Arteta, so there is no excuse for Arsenal to take this as anymore then a tough encounter.

It’s the first game of the season at Villa Park with the floodlights on in front of exciting fans so the timing couldn’t be worse.

I’ll bite your hand off for a point.

Cherries 1-1 Newcastle

The talking point on the South Coast is will Evanilson make his Cherries debut? Arsenal scouted the striker a couple of times and might regret not getting involved in what could be the bargain of the season. Will Iraola give the Brazilian till the International break to settle? Or does he throw him in at the deep end?

Wolves 0-2 Chelsea

Chelsea’s bloated squad and the desire to force certain players out of the Bridge overshadowed the real issue going on at the club.

In preseason the Blues lost to Man City, conceding goals due to giving away possession. Last Sunday they lost Man City again due to conceding goals because of giving away possession. While sticking to his principles, Maresca needs to show he can know when to change things.

Liverpool 3-1 Brentford

There’s nothing to doubt Ivan Toney’s professionalism but obviously Brentford don’t want to risk an injury impacting any transfer.

I still think it’s a gamble by the Bees. Is 50 million worth the price of relegation, which will be a possibility if they lose their best goal scorer?

I know he’s not getting 300,000 pound anywhere else, but after all the ambition he said he had, I would be sad if a 28-year-old moved to Saudi Arabia.

Thomas Frank will set his team up on the counterattack but doesn’t have a good enough defence to survive at Anfield.

Will Slott start Quansah? Or will the manager make him a scapegoat?

