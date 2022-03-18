Dan’s EPL (and FA Cup) Predictions – Can Arsenal get back on track at Villa Park

With there only 4 Prem fixtures this weekend, so for this round I have included the FA Cup ties to predict.

Let me stress I am including the score lines after extra time but not penalties.

So, if you think any game will go to spot kicks go for a draw.

As for Arsenal, Saturday will be one of our games in hand we have over Man United. That gives us a chance to go 4 points above the side currently 5th in the table while 6th play 7th on Sunday.

Wolves 1-1 Leeds

Wolves go into the top six with a win , while 3 points would put Leeds 7 points clear of the drop zone.

That’s why Jesse Marsch celebrated the late win last Sunday like he did. Mentally you sensed that it was a case of if they couldn’t beat Norwich at Elland Road, then where would those golden 3 points come from?

It’s well known that Leeds are confident going forward but can be got at defensively. Wolves though can be conservative and not always go for the throat. Their ethos might play into the visitors’ hands.

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal

After our defeat in midweek how we respond 4 days later could be crucial in our hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Win and we head into the international break with a comfortable gap between us and Man United, knowing West Ham and/or Spurs will drop points on Sunday. Drop points and whether this young squad has the mentality to handle the pressure will again be questioned.

Going to Villa Park after a setback is the kind of occasion where you need leadership and I’m still not convinced we have that.

Out of the top 7 we have scored the least goals which is a stat not associated with our culture. I still worry who’s prolific enough to kill off games?

As I keep saying though, whatever we do, I’m not sure our rivals are consistent enough to take advantage.

Spurs 3-0 West Ham

Spurs have shown even recently that it wouldn’t be a shock if they simply don’t turn up for this Derby.

Yet the emotion of Thursday would have taken a lot out of West Ham. How often do the Hammers get a chance to be in the last 8 of a major European competition ?

So, it’s understandable if that has an impact on their small squad .

While you can’t rely on Spurs, there’s no doubt that Harry Kane is back to his very best at a crucial period of the season.

Leicester 1-1 Brentford

Leicester rested players against us despite having a 2-0 advantage in their Conference League tie so that shows where their priority lies for the rest of the season. 12th in the table they might have to win the Conference to be back in Europe .

It wouldn’t shock me if they struggle to be motivated themselves on Sunday and these are the kind of silly points the Foxes have been dropping.

After consecutive wins, Brentford have breathing space and less pressure as they head to the King Power.

FA Cup

Middlesbrough 0-1 Chelsea

I have kind of defended Chelsea recently in terms of; it’s not their fault where their owner was born and that the players and fans shouldn’t be punished for that.

Yet them trying to claim the Foxes have an unfair advantage because of a lack of away fans at the Riverside showed a lack of class, and to his credit, Boro Chairman Mr Gibson (one of the best owners you will find) rightfully fought his club’s corner.

The Championship side have knocked out both Man United, then Spurs so this is a banana skin, yet Chelsea have players who if needed can fight and scrap for the win.

Saints 1-0 Man City

Maybe a nice distraction for the Champions to get away from their title defence?

Suddenly some are wondering if Liverpool have the mental edge and will being the hunted impact on City’s mindset?

There are moments where they seem to want to score that perfect goal and lack a plan B if they can’t break the deadlock .

The Saints have had success doing that to City and the longer the game stays goalless the more frustrated the visitors become and maybe play into the Saints hands.

Lose here and people will act like it’s a crisis.

N Forest 1-2 Liverpool

Norwich have been Liverpool’s only Prem opponents in the FA Cup so far, and while we lost to them, you would take having to beat a Championship side to advance to the last 4 of the Cup.

There will be a great atmosphere at the City Ground and magic will be in the air.

A few years ago, I would say this was a banana skin, but Liverpool don’t have that soft centre anymore. If they have to roll up their sleeves and fight, then they will.

Palace 1-0 Everton

I would say a welcome stress away from their relegation worries, and at the end of the day this could be a way of turning a miserable season into a famous one.

I hate to say any side is too good to go down, but I’m not seeing enough personality from enough of their players.

That’s the one thing you need when you go to Palace.

Thursday was a crucial win, but would have taken a lot out of the Toffees emotionally

—————————————-

Well done on those who got big scores last weekend to make for a fascinating race at the top to crown the 2nd ever JustArsenal Champion.

Me myself is just about qualifying for the World Cup!

Just to clarify I was only counting the weekend scores, not midweeks…

LAST WEEK’S TABLE

Top 32 qualify for the World Cup

keV 82- 185

Kenya 001- 184

gotanidea 177

Rob 49-177

Sue 176

Terrah 173

Matthew 170

Prince 168

Acksay 168

Turbo 167

Dkit 164

j gunner 163

I 161

Adiva 160

Samson A 160

HH 160

Declan 159

goonersia 158

dotash 156

Edu 155

Sid155

Toney 155

Phenom 153

Tom 150

easy guys 150

Sue p-148

Turbo 147

Admin 146

okobino 146

Terrah 144

Me 144

Dunchirado 143

Khadi 140

Tom 137

Stephanie 135

SJ 135

Declan 133

loose cannon 133

Mambo 131

Yayo 131

Rusty 130

MTG 128

Adajim 126

KTyson 124

Sagie 120

Shakir 118

Uzi Ozil 119

Splendid 114

EBlaze 114

Seroti 112

Kobin 110

Dendrite 102

Die hard 93

Owei 87

Oslo gunner 82

Famochi 81

Labsss 80

Onyango 73

Zeek 71

BA Thea 65

Instrooments 57

Voyageur 56

Gunner Rey 54

Guy 53

Timothy 53

Dhoni 47

Jo gunz 47

illiterate 46

Angus 44

Indian gunner London 44

Elvis 39

Adeski 36

Arsha 36

Illiterate 35

Gogo 34

Blue 17-33

Gundown 33

Misgana 32

John Legend 32

James Gacheru 32

Baron 29

Mark 2.0- 28

Kelvin A- 26

Abbass 25

PJSA 23

Sol 21

Tomorrow 20

Hackiubee 19

Walidomy 19

lucia 19

Third Man JW 18

Drayton 16

Longbenark 15

Anti keV 15

phil 14

Olushorlor 14

Anti virus 13

fk 13

Odi 12

Kuz 11

Montana 11

Diddie 11

Musa 11

Davars 10

George 10

BTG 10

Leno happy 10.

Ezegou Kevin 9

mubz ug- 9

Mena 8

Lucia 8

Tjay 8

Gunner 4 lyf 8

Buddy 8

Sylvander 7

Quincy Okebe 7

Geo 7

Dendrite 7

Mark 7

football lovers 6

Gooner 19-6

Khaly 6

David 6

Arsenal Why 6

Ezekiel 6

Joseph 6

Charlie 5

Kedar 5

Joe Ginner 5

Lisg 5

A Samson 5

Big Sam 5

Siddharth Mohapatra 4

Collins 4

Tas 4

gunsmoke 3

Girl 2

Varka 2

Steve Shaffelbury 2

Akaymoney 2

V 2 – 2