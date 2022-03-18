Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Dan’s EPL (and FA Cup) Predictions – Can Arsenal get back on track at Villa Park

With there only 4 Prem fixtures this weekend, so for this round I have included the FA Cup ties to predict.

Let me stress I am including the score lines after extra time but not penalties.

So, if you think any game will go to spot kicks go for a draw.

As for Arsenal, Saturday will be one of our games in hand we have over Man United. That gives us a chance to go 4 points above the side currently 5th in the table while 6th play 7th on Sunday.

Wolves 1-1 Leeds

Wolves go into the top six with a win , while 3 points would put Leeds 7 points clear of the drop zone.

That’s why Jesse Marsch celebrated the late win last Sunday like he did. Mentally you sensed that it was a case of if they couldn’t beat Norwich at Elland Road, then where would those golden 3 points come from?

It’s well known that Leeds are confident going forward but can be got at defensively. Wolves though can be conservative and not always go for the throat. Their ethos might play into the visitors’ hands.

 

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal

After our defeat in midweek how we respond 4 days later could be crucial in our hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Win and we head into the international break with a comfortable gap between us and Man United, knowing West Ham and/or Spurs will drop points on Sunday. Drop points and whether this young squad has the mentality to handle the pressure will again be questioned.

Going to Villa Park after a setback is the kind of occasion where you need leadership and I’m still not convinced we have that.

Out of the top 7 we have scored the least goals which is a stat not associated with our culture. I still worry who’s prolific enough to kill off games?

As I keep saying though, whatever we do, I’m not sure our rivals are consistent enough to take advantage.

 

Spurs 3-0 West Ham

Spurs have shown even recently that it wouldn’t be a shock if they simply don’t turn up for this Derby.

Yet the emotion of Thursday would have taken a lot out of West Ham. How often do the Hammers get a chance to be in the last 8 of a major European competition ?

So, it’s understandable if that has an impact on their small squad .

While you can’t rely on Spurs, there’s no doubt that Harry Kane is back to his very best at a crucial period of the season.

 

Leicester 1-1 Brentford

Leicester rested players against us despite having a 2-0 advantage in their Conference League tie so that shows where their priority lies for the rest of the season. 12th in the table they might have to win the Conference to be back in Europe .

It wouldn’t shock me if they struggle to be  motivated themselves on Sunday and these are the kind of silly points the Foxes have been dropping.

After consecutive wins, Brentford have breathing space and less pressure as they head to the King Power.

 

FA Cup

Middlesbrough 0-1 Chelsea

I have kind of defended Chelsea recently in terms of; it’s not their fault where their owner was born and that the players and fans shouldn’t be punished for that.

Yet them trying to claim the Foxes have an unfair advantage because of a lack of away fans at the Riverside showed a lack of class, and to his credit, Boro Chairman Mr Gibson (one of the best owners you will find) rightfully fought his club’s corner.

The Championship side have knocked out both Man United, then Spurs so this is a banana skin, yet Chelsea have players who if needed can fight and scrap for the win.

 

Saints 1-0 Man City

Maybe a nice distraction for the Champions to get away from their title defence?

Suddenly some are wondering if Liverpool have the mental edge and will being the hunted impact on City’s mindset?

There are moments where they seem to want to score that perfect goal and lack a plan B if they can’t break the deadlock .

The Saints have had success doing that to City and the longer the game stays goalless the more frustrated the visitors become and maybe play into the Saints hands.

Lose here and people will act like it’s a crisis.

 

N Forest 1-2 Liverpool

Norwich have been Liverpool’s only Prem opponents in the FA Cup so far, and while we lost to them, you would take having to beat a Championship side to advance to the last 4 of the Cup.

There will be a great atmosphere at the City Ground and magic will be in the air.

A few years ago, I would say this was a banana skin, but Liverpool don’t have that soft centre anymore. If they have to roll up their sleeves and fight, then they will.

 

Palace 1-0 Everton

I would say a welcome stress away from their relegation worries, and at the end of the day this could be a way of turning a miserable season into a famous one.

I hate to say any side is too good to go down, but I’m not seeing enough personality from enough of their players.

That’s the one thing you need when you go to Palace.

Thursday was a crucial win, but would have taken a lot out of the Toffees emotionally

—————————————-

Well done on those who got big scores last weekend to make for a fascinating race at the top to crown the 2nd ever JustArsenal Champion.

Me myself is just about qualifying for the World Cup!

Just to clarify I was only counting the weekend scores, not midweeks…

LAST WEEK’S TABLE

Top 32 qualify for the World CupkeV 82- 185Kenya 001- 184

gotanidea 177

Rob 49-177Sue 176Terrah 173Matthew 170Prince 168

Acksay 168

Turbo 167

Dkit 164

j gunner 163I 161

Adiva 160

Samson A 160

HH 160

Declan 159

goonersia 158

dotash 156

Edu 155

Sid155

Toney 155

Phenom 153Tom 150

easy guys 150

Sue p-148

Turbo 147

Admin 146

okobino 146

Terrah 144Me 144 Dunchirado 143

Khadi 140

Tom 137

Stephanie 135

SJ 135

Declan 133

loose cannon 133Mambo 131

Yayo 131Rusty 130

MTG 128 Adajim 126KTyson 124Sagie 120Shakir 118Uzi Ozil 119Splendid 114 EBlaze 114Seroti 112Kobin 110Dendrite 102Die hard 93Owei 87Oslo gunner 82

Famochi 81Labsss 80Onyango 73Zeek 71BA Thea 65Instrooments 57Voyageur 56Gunner Rey 54Guy 53Timothy 53Dhoni 47Jo gunz 47

illiterate 46Angus 44Indian gunner London 44Elvis 39Adeski 36

Arsha 36

Illiterate 35Gogo 34Blue 17-33

Gundown 33Misgana 32

John Legend 32

James Gacheru 32Baron 29Mark 2.0- 28Kelvin A- 26Abbass 25PJSA 23Sol 21Tomorrow 20Hackiubee 19

Walidomy 19lucia 19Third Man JW 18Drayton 16Longbenark 15Anti keV 15phil 14Olushorlor 14Anti virus 13

fk 13Odi 12Kuz 11Montana 11Diddie 11Musa 11Davars 10George 10BTG 10Leno happy 10.Ezegou Kevin 9mubz ug- 9Mena 8Lucia 8Tjay 8Gunner 4 lyf 8Buddy 8Sylvander 7Quincy Okebe 7Geo 7Dendrite 7Mark 7football lovers 6Gooner 19-6Khaly 6David 6Arsenal Why 6Ezekiel 6Joseph 6Charlie 5Kedar 5Joe Ginner 5Lisg 5A Samson 5Big Sam 5Siddharth Mohapatra 4Collins 4Tas 4

gunsmoke 3

Girl 2Varka 2Steve Shaffelbury 2Akaymoney 2V 2 – 2

Posted by

28 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Sue says:
    March 18, 2022 at 8:36 am

    Wolves 2-0 Leeds
    Villa 1-2 Arsenal
    Spuds 2-2 Hammers
    Leicester 1-0 Brentford

    Middlesbrough 0-1 Chavs
    Saints 0-2 City
    Forest 0-2 Scousers
    Palace 2-1 Toffees

    Reply
    1. Dan kit says:
      March 18, 2022 at 1:10 pm

      Wolves 2-1 Leeds
      Villa 1-2 Arsenal
      Spuds 2-0 West Ham
      Leicester 2-0 Brentford

      Middlesbrough 0-3 Chelsea
      Southampton 2-1 Man City
      Forrest 0-2 Liverpool
      Palace 2-1 Everton

      Reply
  2. Terrah says:
    March 18, 2022 at 8:38 am

    Wolves 2 Vs 0 Leeds
    Aston villa 1 Vs 2 arsenal
    Tottenham 2 Vs 1 West ham
    Leicester city 2 Vs 1 Brentford
    Middlesbrough 1 Vs 2 Chelsea
    Southampton 0 Vs 3 man city
    Nottingham forest 0 Vs 2 Liverpool
    Crystal palace 2 Vs 1 Everton

    Reply
  3. MTG says:
    March 18, 2022 at 8:45 am

    Wolves 2 – 1 Leeds
    Aston villa 1 – 2 arsenal
    Tottenham 1 – 1 West ham
    Leicester city 1 – 0 Brentford
    Middlesbrough 1 – 2 Chelsea
    Southampton 0 – 2 man city
    Nottingham forest 0 – 2 Liverpool
    Crystal palace 2 – 1 Everton

    Reply
  4. SueP says:
    March 18, 2022 at 9:07 am

    Wolves 2 – 1 Leeds
    Aston Villa 0 – 1 Arsenal
    Spuds 2 – 2 West Ham
    Leicester 1 – 1 Brentford

    Middlesbrough 1 – 3 Chelsea
    Soton 0 – 2 ManC
    Forest 1 – 3 Liverpool
    Palace 2 – 0 Everton

    Reply
  5. Nasiru Kwalli says:
    March 18, 2022 at 9:13 am

    Wolves 2 – 1 Leeds
    Aston villa 1 – 1 arsenal
    Tottenham 2 – 1 West ham
    Leicester city 2 – 1 Brentford
    Middlesbrough 1 – 4 Chelsea
    Southampton 0 – 3 man city
    Nottingham forest 0 – 3 Liverpool
    Crystal palace 2 – 1 Everton

    Reply
  6. gotanidea says:
    March 18, 2022 at 9:26 am

    Wolves 2 – 1 Leeds
    Aston Villa 0 – 1 Arsenal
    Leicester 2 – 0 Brentford
    Spurs 2 – 0 West Ham
    Middlesbrough 0 – 2 Chelsea
    Southampton 0 – 2 Man City
    Nottingham Forest 0 – 2 Liverpool
    Crystal Palace 2 – 0 Everton

    Reply
    1. Sylva says:
      March 18, 2022 at 10:51 am

      If Westham are not too tired coming form beating Seviela , I don’t see Tottenham wining easily. Middlesbrough at home will also be difficult for Chelsea. Leceister won’t find it easy if Ivan Toney plays. There will be twist in this weekend Marches. I predict a draw for Arsenal against Aston Villa it won’t be easy doing double against them. Beside, our players may be a bit tired for the game not minding Arteta saying they will be 100% fit he as the coach won’t be on the pitch.

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        March 18, 2022 at 12:08 pm

        I think West Ham are tired, whereas the fit Maddison, Barnes and Iheanacho are enough to defeat Brentford

        Our key players don’t have enough time to recover as well, but I believe our squad rotation players have a point to prove

        Reply
  7. I says:
    March 18, 2022 at 9:30 am

    Wolves 2-0 Leeds
    Villa 1-2 Arsenal
    Spuds 2-1 Westham
    Leicester 1-1 Brentford

    Middlesbrough 0-3 Chelsea
    Saints 1-2 City
    Forest 1-3 Liverpool
    Palace 2-1 Everton

    Reply
  8. Sid says:
    March 18, 2022 at 9:31 am

    Wolves 1-0
    Villa 1-2 Arsenal
    Spurs 3-2 West Ham
    Leicester 2-1 Brentford
    Fa Cup
    Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea.
    Saints 1-3 ManCity
    Nottingham 0-2 Liverpool
    Palace 3-0 Everton

    Reply
  9. Kobin says:
    March 18, 2022 at 9:54 am

    Wolves 2 Vs 0 Leeds
    Aston villa 1 Vs 2 Arsenal
    Tottenham 2 Vs 0 West ham
    Leicester city 2 Vs 1 Brentford
    Middlesbrough 1 Vs 2 Chelsea
    Southampton 0 Vs 2 Man city
    Nottingham forest 0 Vs 2 Liverpool
    Crystal palace 2 Vs 0 Everton

    Reply
  10. Famochi says:
    March 18, 2022 at 10:04 am

    Wolves 0 – 1 Leeds
    Aston Villa 0 – 2 Arsenal
    Spuds 1 – 2 West Ham
    Leicester 1 – 1 Brentford

    Middlesbrough 1 – 0 Chelsea
    Soton 1 – 1 ManC
    Forest 1 – 0 Liverpool
    Palace 2 – 0 Everton

    Reply
  11. Easyguy says:
    March 18, 2022 at 10:16 am

    Wolves 2 – 1 Leeds
    Aston Villa 0 – 2 Arsenal
    Spuds 2 – 1 West Ham
    Leicester 1 – 1 Brentford

    Middlesbrough 1 – 3 Chelsea
    Soton 1 – 2 ManC
    Forest 1 – 3 Liverpool
    Palace 2 – 0 Everton

    Reply
  12. Akinbami says:
    March 18, 2022 at 10:18 am

    Worst predictions I’ve ever seen in my life

    Reply
  13. Khadii says:
    March 18, 2022 at 10:23 am

    Wolves 2-0 Leeds
    Villa 1-2 Arsenal
    Spuds 2-2 Hammers
    Leicester 1-0 Brentford

    Middlesbrough 0-1 Chavs
    Saints 0-2 City
    Forest 0-2 Scousers
    Palace 2-1 Toffees

    Reply
  14. S.J says:
    March 18, 2022 at 10:23 am

    Wolves 2 – 1 Leeds
    Aston Villa 1 – 1 Arsenal
    Tottenham 3 – 1 Westham
    Leicester 2 – 1 Brentford
    Middlesbrough 1 – 2 Chelsea
    Southampton 1 – 3 Man City
    Forest 0 – 3 Liverpool
    Crystal P 1 – 1 Everton

    Reply
  15. BME12 says:
    March 18, 2022 at 10:54 am

    Wolves 2-0 Leeds
    Villa 1-2 Arsenal
    Spuds 2-2 Hammers
    Leicester 1-0 Brentford

    Middlesbrough 0-1 Chavs
    Saints 0-2 City
    Forest 0-2 Scousers
    Palace 2-1 Toffees

    Reply
  16. Uzi Ozil says:
    March 18, 2022 at 11:05 am

    Wolves 2-0 Leeds
    Villa 1-1 Arsenal
    Spuds 2-2 Hammers
    Leicester 1-0 Brentford
    Middlesbrough 0-1 Chelsea
    Saints 0-2 City
    Forest 0-2 Scousers
    Palace 2-1 Toffees

    Reply
  17. Seroti says:
    March 18, 2022 at 11:15 am

    Wolves 2-0 Leeds
    Villa 1-2 Arsenal
    Spuds 2-2 Hammers
    Leicester 2-1 Brentford

    Middlesbrough 2-1 Chelsea
    Saints 0-2 ManCity
    Forest 0-2 Liverpool
    CPalace 1-2 Everton

    Reply
  18. Adiva says:
    March 18, 2022 at 11:59 am

    Wolves 2-2 Leeds
    Villa 1-2 Arsenal
    Spuds 2-2 Hammers
    Leicester 2-1 Brentford
    Middlesbrough 0 -1Chelsea
    Soton 0-2 ManCity
    Forest 0-2 Liverpool
    CPalace 1-2 Everton

    Reply
  19. John Legend says:
    March 18, 2022 at 12:06 pm

    Wolves 2-1 Leeds
    Villa 1-2 Arsenal
    Spuds 1-2 Westham
    Leicester 3-1 Brentford
    Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea
    Soton 1-3 ManCity
    Nottingham 0-3 Liverpool
    Palace 2-1 Everton

    Reply
  20. Jo-Gunz says:
    March 18, 2022 at 12:54 pm

    Wolves 2 – 1 Leeds
    Aston villa 1 – 2 arsenal
    Tottenham 1 – 1 West ham
    Leicester city 1 – 0 Brentford
    Middlesbrough 1 – 2 Chelsea
    Southampton 1 – 2 man city
    Nottingham forest 0 – 3 Liverpool
    Crystal palace 2 – 1 Everton

    Reply
  21. Matthew says:
    March 18, 2022 at 1:25 pm

    Wolves 2-0 Leeds united Aston villa 1-2 Arsenal Tottenham 2-2 West ham Leicester 2-1 Brentford M’borough 1-2 Chelsea Southampton 0-2 Man city N’forest 1-2 Liverpool C.palace 0-1 Everton

    Reply
  22. Kenya 001 says:
    March 18, 2022 at 1:38 pm

    Wolves 0-2 Leeds
    Villa 1-3 Arsenal
    Spurs 1-1 westham
    Leicester 2-0

    Boro 2-1 Chelsea
    Soton 0-3 City
    Forest 1-2 Liverpool
    Palace 0-0 Everton

    Reply
  23. Dunchirado says:
    March 18, 2022 at 2:05 pm

    Wolves 2-1 Leeds
    Villa 2- 1 Arsenal
    Spuds 2-0 West Ham
    Leicester 2-0 Brentford
    Middlesbrough 0-3 Chelsea
    Southampton 1-2 Man City
    Forrest 0-2 Liverpool
    Palace 2-1 Everton

    Reply
  24. Turbo says:
    March 18, 2022 at 2:13 pm

    Wolves 2-2 Leeds
    Villa 1-2 Arsenal
    Spurs 2-1 West Ham
    Leicester 2-0 Brentford
    Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea
    Southampton 0-2 Man City
    Forest 0-2 Liverpool
    Palace 1-1 Everton

    Reply
  25. Fk says:
    March 18, 2022 at 2:47 pm

    Wolves 2-1 leeds; villa 1-3 arsenal; spurs 1-1 westham; leicester 2-2 brentford; middlesbrough 1-3 chelsea;s/hampton 0-3 city; forest 0-4 liverpool; c/palace 2-1 everton.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs