Dan’s EPL (and FA Cup) Predictions – Can Arsenal get back on track at Villa Park

With there only 4 Prem fixtures this weekend, so for this round I have included the FA Cup ties to predict.
Let me stress I am including the score lines after extra time but not penalties.
So, if you think any game will go to spot kicks go for a draw.
As for Arsenal, Saturday will be one of our games in hand we have over Man United. That gives us a chance to go 4 points above the side currently 5th in the table while 6th play 7th on Sunday.
Wolves 1-1 Leeds
Wolves go into the top six with a win , while 3 points would put Leeds 7 points clear of the drop zone.
That’s why Jesse Marsch celebrated the late win last Sunday like he did. Mentally you sensed that it was a case of if they couldn’t beat Norwich at Elland Road, then where would those golden 3 points come from?
It’s well known that Leeds are confident going forward but can be got at defensively. Wolves though can be conservative and not always go for the throat. Their ethos might play into the visitors’ hands.
Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal
After our defeat in midweek how we respond 4 days later could be crucial in our hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.
Win and we head into the international break with a comfortable gap between us and Man United, knowing West Ham and/or Spurs will drop points on Sunday. Drop points and whether this young squad has the mentality to handle the pressure will again be questioned.
Going to Villa Park after a setback is the kind of occasion where you need leadership and I’m still not convinced we have that.
Out of the top 7 we have scored the least goals which is a stat not associated with our culture. I still worry who’s prolific enough to kill off games?
As I keep saying though, whatever we do, I’m not sure our rivals are consistent enough to take advantage.
Spurs 3-0 West Ham
Spurs have shown even recently that it wouldn’t be a shock if they simply don’t turn up for this Derby.
Yet the emotion of Thursday would have taken a lot out of West Ham. How often do the Hammers get a chance to be in the last 8 of a major European competition ?
So, it’s understandable if that has an impact on their small squad .
While you can’t rely on Spurs, there’s no doubt that Harry Kane is back to his very best at a crucial period of the season.
Leicester 1-1 Brentford
Leicester rested players against us despite having a 2-0 advantage in their Conference League tie so that shows where their priority lies for the rest of the season. 12th in the table they might have to win the Conference to be back in Europe .
It wouldn’t shock me if they struggle to be motivated themselves on Sunday and these are the kind of silly points the Foxes have been dropping.
After consecutive wins, Brentford have breathing space and less pressure as they head to the King Power.
FA Cup
Middlesbrough 0-1 Chelsea
I have kind of defended Chelsea recently in terms of; it’s not their fault where their owner was born and that the players and fans shouldn’t be punished for that.
Yet them trying to claim the Foxes have an unfair advantage because of a lack of away fans at the Riverside showed a lack of class, and to his credit, Boro Chairman Mr Gibson (one of the best owners you will find) rightfully fought his club’s corner.
The Championship side have knocked out both Man United, then Spurs so this is a banana skin, yet Chelsea have players who if needed can fight and scrap for the win.
Saints 1-0 Man City
Maybe a nice distraction for the Champions to get away from their title defence?
Suddenly some are wondering if Liverpool have the mental edge and will being the hunted impact on City’s mindset?
There are moments where they seem to want to score that perfect goal and lack a plan B if they can’t break the deadlock .
The Saints have had success doing that to City and the longer the game stays goalless the more frustrated the visitors become and maybe play into the Saints hands.
Lose here and people will act like it’s a crisis.
N Forest 1-2 Liverpool
Norwich have been Liverpool’s only Prem opponents in the FA Cup so far, and while we lost to them, you would take having to beat a Championship side to advance to the last 4 of the Cup.
There will be a great atmosphere at the City Ground and magic will be in the air.
A few years ago, I would say this was a banana skin, but Liverpool don’t have that soft centre anymore. If they have to roll up their sleeves and fight, then they will.
Palace 1-0 Everton
I would say a welcome stress away from their relegation worries, and at the end of the day this could be a way of turning a miserable season into a famous one.
I hate to say any side is too good to go down, but I’m not seeing enough personality from enough of their players.
That’s the one thing you need when you go to Palace.
Thursday was a crucial win, but would have taken a lot out of the Toffees emotionally
—————————————-
Well done on those who got big scores last weekend to make for a fascinating race at the top to crown the 2nd ever JustArsenal Champion.
Me myself is just about qualifying for the World Cup!
Just to clarify I was only counting the weekend scores, not midweeks…
LAST WEEK’S TABLE
Top 32 qualify for the World CupkeV 82- 185 Kenya 001- 184
gotanidea 177
Rob 49-177Sue 176 Terrah 173 Matthew 170 Prince 168
Acksay 168
Turbo 167
Dkit 164
j gunner 163I 161
Adiva 160
Samson A 160
HH 160
Declan 159
goonersia 158
dotash 156
Edu 155
Sid155
Toney 155
Phenom 153Tom 150
easy guys 150
Sue p-148
Turbo 147
Admin 146
okobino 146
Terrah 144Me 144 Dunchirado 143
Khadi 140
Tom 137
Stephanie 135
SJ 135
Declan 133
loose cannon 133Mambo 131
Yayo 131Rusty 130
MTG 128Adajim 126 KTyson 124 Sagie 120 Shakir 118 Uzi Ozil 119 Splendid 114 EBlaze 114 Seroti 112 Kobin 110 Dendrite 102 Die hard 93 Owei 87 Oslo gunner 82
Famochi 81Labsss 80 Onyango 73 Zeek 71 BA Thea 65 Instrooments 57 Voyageur 56 Gunner Rey 54 Guy 53 Timothy 53 Dhoni 47 Jo gunz 47
illiterate 46Angus 44 Indian gunner London 44 Elvis 39 Adeski 36
Arsha 36
Illiterate 35Gogo 34 Blue 17-33
Gundown 33Misgana 32
John Legend 32
James Gacheru 32Baron 29 Mark 2.0- 28 Kelvin A- 26 Abbass 25 PJSA 23 Sol 21 Tomorrow 20 Hackiubee 19
Walidomy 19lucia 19 Third Man JW 18 Drayton 16 Longbenark 15 Anti keV 15 phil 14 Olushorlor 14 Anti virus 13
fk 13Odi 12 Kuz 11 Montana 11 Diddie 11 Musa 11 Davars 10 George 10 BTG 10 Leno happy 10. Ezegou Kevin 9 mubz ug- 9 Mena 8 Lucia 8 Tjay 8 Gunner 4 lyf 8 Buddy 8 Sylvander 7 Quincy Okebe 7 Geo 7 Dendrite 7 Mark 7 football lovers 6 Gooner 19-6 Khaly 6 David 6 Arsenal Why 6 Ezekiel 6 Joseph 6 Charlie 5 Kedar 5 Joe Ginner 5 Lisg 5 A Samson 5 Big Sam 5 Siddharth Mohapatra 4 Collins 4 Tas 4
gunsmoke 3
Girl 2Varka 2 Steve Shaffelbury 2 Akaymoney 2 V 2 – 2
Wolves 2-0 Leeds
Villa 1-2 Arsenal
Spuds 2-2 Hammers
Leicester 1-0 Brentford
Middlesbrough 0-1 Chavs
Saints 0-2 City
Forest 0-2 Scousers
Palace 2-1 Toffees
Wolves 2-1 Leeds
Villa 1-2 Arsenal
Spuds 2-0 West Ham
Leicester 2-0 Brentford
Middlesbrough 0-3 Chelsea
Southampton 2-1 Man City
Forrest 0-2 Liverpool
Palace 2-1 Everton
Wolves 2 Vs 0 Leeds
Aston villa 1 Vs 2 arsenal
Tottenham 2 Vs 1 West ham
Leicester city 2 Vs 1 Brentford
Middlesbrough 1 Vs 2 Chelsea
Southampton 0 Vs 3 man city
Nottingham forest 0 Vs 2 Liverpool
Crystal palace 2 Vs 1 Everton
Wolves 2 – 1 Leeds
Aston villa 1 – 2 arsenal
Tottenham 1 – 1 West ham
Leicester city 1 – 0 Brentford
Middlesbrough 1 – 2 Chelsea
Southampton 0 – 2 man city
Nottingham forest 0 – 2 Liverpool
Crystal palace 2 – 1 Everton
Wolves 2 – 1 Leeds
Aston Villa 0 – 1 Arsenal
Spuds 2 – 2 West Ham
Leicester 1 – 1 Brentford
Middlesbrough 1 – 3 Chelsea
Soton 0 – 2 ManC
Forest 1 – 3 Liverpool
Palace 2 – 0 Everton
Wolves 2 – 1 Leeds
Aston villa 1 – 1 arsenal
Tottenham 2 – 1 West ham
Leicester city 2 – 1 Brentford
Middlesbrough 1 – 4 Chelsea
Southampton 0 – 3 man city
Nottingham forest 0 – 3 Liverpool
Crystal palace 2 – 1 Everton
Wolves 2 – 1 Leeds
Aston Villa 0 – 1 Arsenal
Leicester 2 – 0 Brentford
Spurs 2 – 0 West Ham
Middlesbrough 0 – 2 Chelsea
Southampton 0 – 2 Man City
Nottingham Forest 0 – 2 Liverpool
Crystal Palace 2 – 0 Everton
If Westham are not too tired coming form beating Seviela , I don’t see Tottenham wining easily. Middlesbrough at home will also be difficult for Chelsea. Leceister won’t find it easy if Ivan Toney plays. There will be twist in this weekend Marches. I predict a draw for Arsenal against Aston Villa it won’t be easy doing double against them. Beside, our players may be a bit tired for the game not minding Arteta saying they will be 100% fit he as the coach won’t be on the pitch.
I think West Ham are tired, whereas the fit Maddison, Barnes and Iheanacho are enough to defeat Brentford
Our key players don’t have enough time to recover as well, but I believe our squad rotation players have a point to prove
Wolves 2-0 Leeds
Villa 1-2 Arsenal
Spuds 2-1 Westham
Leicester 1-1 Brentford
Middlesbrough 0-3 Chelsea
Saints 1-2 City
Forest 1-3 Liverpool
Palace 2-1 Everton
Wolves 1-0
Villa 1-2 Arsenal
Spurs 3-2 West Ham
Leicester 2-1 Brentford
Fa Cup
Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea.
Saints 1-3 ManCity
Nottingham 0-2 Liverpool
Palace 3-0 Everton
Wolves 2 Vs 0 Leeds
Aston villa 1 Vs 2 Arsenal
Tottenham 2 Vs 0 West ham
Leicester city 2 Vs 1 Brentford
Middlesbrough 1 Vs 2 Chelsea
Southampton 0 Vs 2 Man city
Nottingham forest 0 Vs 2 Liverpool
Crystal palace 2 Vs 0 Everton
Wolves 0 – 1 Leeds
Aston Villa 0 – 2 Arsenal
Spuds 1 – 2 West Ham
Leicester 1 – 1 Brentford
Middlesbrough 1 – 0 Chelsea
Soton 1 – 1 ManC
Forest 1 – 0 Liverpool
Palace 2 – 0 Everton
Wolves 2 – 1 Leeds
Aston Villa 0 – 2 Arsenal
Spuds 2 – 1 West Ham
Leicester 1 – 1 Brentford
Middlesbrough 1 – 3 Chelsea
Soton 1 – 2 ManC
Forest 1 – 3 Liverpool
Palace 2 – 0 Everton
Wolves 2-0 Leeds
Villa 1-2 Arsenal
Spuds 2-2 Hammers
Leicester 1-0 Brentford
Middlesbrough 0-1 Chavs
Saints 0-2 City
Forest 0-2 Scousers
Palace 2-1 Toffees
Wolves 2 – 1 Leeds
Aston Villa 1 – 1 Arsenal
Tottenham 3 – 1 Westham
Leicester 2 – 1 Brentford
Middlesbrough 1 – 2 Chelsea
Southampton 1 – 3 Man City
Forest 0 – 3 Liverpool
Crystal P 1 – 1 Everton
Wolves 2-0 Leeds
Villa 1-2 Arsenal
Spuds 2-2 Hammers
Leicester 1-0 Brentford
Middlesbrough 0-1 Chavs
Saints 0-2 City
Forest 0-2 Scousers
Palace 2-1 Toffees
Wolves 2-0 Leeds
Villa 1-1 Arsenal
Spuds 2-2 Hammers
Leicester 1-0 Brentford
Middlesbrough 0-1 Chelsea
Saints 0-2 City
Forest 0-2 Scousers
Palace 2-1 Toffees
Wolves 2-0 Leeds
Villa 1-2 Arsenal
Spuds 2-2 Hammers
Leicester 2-1 Brentford
Middlesbrough 2-1 Chelsea
Saints 0-2 ManCity
Forest 0-2 Liverpool
CPalace 1-2 Everton
Wolves 2-2 Leeds
Villa 1-2 Arsenal
Spuds 2-2 Hammers
Leicester 2-1 Brentford
Middlesbrough 0 -1Chelsea
Soton 0-2 ManCity
Forest 0-2 Liverpool
CPalace 1-2 Everton
Wolves 2-1 Leeds
Villa 1-2 Arsenal
Spuds 1-2 Westham
Leicester 3-1 Brentford
Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea
Soton 1-3 ManCity
Nottingham 0-3 Liverpool
Palace 2-1 Everton
Wolves 2 – 1 Leeds
Aston villa 1 – 2 arsenal
Tottenham 1 – 1 West ham
Leicester city 1 – 0 Brentford
Middlesbrough 1 – 2 Chelsea
Southampton 1 – 2 man city
Nottingham forest 0 – 3 Liverpool
Crystal palace 2 – 1 Everton
Wolves 2-0 Leeds united Aston villa 1-2 Arsenal Tottenham 2-2 West ham Leicester 2-1 Brentford M’borough 1-2 Chelsea Southampton 0-2 Man city N’forest 1-2 Liverpool C.palace 0-1 Everton
Wolves 0-2 Leeds
Villa 1-3 Arsenal
Spurs 1-1 westham
Leicester 2-0
Boro 2-1 Chelsea
Soton 0-3 City
Forest 1-2 Liverpool
Palace 0-0 Everton
Wolves 2-1 Leeds
Villa 2- 1 Arsenal
Spuds 2-0 West Ham
Leicester 2-0 Brentford
Middlesbrough 0-3 Chelsea
Southampton 1-2 Man City
Forrest 0-2 Liverpool
Palace 2-1 Everton
Wolves 2-2 Leeds
Villa 1-2 Arsenal
Spurs 2-1 West Ham
Leicester 2-0 Brentford
Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea
Southampton 0-2 Man City
Forest 0-2 Liverpool
Palace 1-1 Everton
Wolves 2-1 leeds; villa 1-3 arsenal; spurs 1-1 westham; leicester 2-2 brentford; middlesbrough 1-3 chelsea;s/hampton 0-3 city; forest 0-4 liverpool; c/palace 2-1 everton.