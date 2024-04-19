Dan’s EPL (and FA Cup) Predictions – Can Arsenal pick themselves up for a visit to Wolves?

Dan’s EPL (and FA Cup) Predictions

Luton 1-1 Brentford

This seems a golden chance for Luton!

Win and they go above Everton and Forest who play each other a day after. The Hatters still have to host the Toffees as well. Victory would keep Brentford in the mix as well.

The home side though probably have not won enough of these games when it matters, and you sense a draw would feel like a missed opportunity?

A better point for the visitors.

Sheffield United 2-3 Burnley

This is a bit depressing with both clubs accepting this will be a fixture in the Championship next season.

Sheffield United never really prepared to stay in this division. Burnley did, but realised their youngsters were either not ready or not good enough for this level. The irony is with the pressure off and nothing at stake both can play with freedom, and this will probably be a good game.

Wolves 1-1 Arsenal

This is why the manner of our performance in Germany was crucial in terms of the title race. If we had advanced (or even left it all on the pitch) suddenly we would have the motivation to win our next two games and by the time Man City next kick off in the League, they will be 4 points behind us!

That’s what any leaders would be saying in training, in the canteen, on the coach, etc. We just don’t have any.

The Gunners should embrace Saturday, see it as an opportunity, games you wish to be involved in.

Yet everything suddenly feels heavy. Players are going missing, crippled by the fear of failure.

Individuals look tired. Saka doesn’t seem 100 percent fit, Havertz takes too long in the final third, Martinelli isn’t taking on his man anymore, leaving Odegaard as the sole creative output.

The management of Nketiah, Reiss Nelson and Smith Rowe has been perplexing. If he doesn’t trust the first two, why pay them 100,000 grand a week (I told you he doesn’t have faith in Smith Rowe)?

This reminds me of 12 months ago where we had a few games before City played and never took advantage.

We probably need to win all three matches in the next week to have a chance of being Champions. On recent evidence, I’m not sure we can find that extra gear.

Everton 1-1 Notts Forest

Depending if Luton win on Saturday will determine how much of a cup final this might feel. Goodison might sense they have to be the 12th man to help their players after they conceded 6 goals on Monday. The visitors must feel with their attack that they can hurt the Toffees.

It’s embarrassing for the ‘ best league in the world ‘ that we don’t know how damaging dropped points would be for either club because our appealing to get some points given back.

In future, the Prem need to put rules in place where any sanctions / punishments are finalised allot quicker.

With 6 games left to not know if Everton are getting 2 points back and Forest possibly 4 hurts the credibility of the competition.

How bad are the promoted sides though to have not taken advantage of either point deductions.

Aston Villa 3-1 Cherries

What a week for Villa, in their first European semifinal since 1982. What Unai Emery insisted on immediately after winning at the Emirates was the need for ‘consistently’ knowing that in 2024 it would be very Villa to win at Arsenal but then drop points at home to Bournemouth.

Yet Villa know win their next two games and they send Spurs into the NLD 9 points behind them in the race for 4th. So, the incentive is there.

It’s funny to see how Spurs fans reacted to us getting knocked out of Europe. Do they not realise that long term that could hurt them more than us? The result in Germany pretty much ensures that 5th in the Prem won’t now be enough to qualify for the Champions League.

If the Gunners losing is more important than the progress of your own club what’s that point?

Ps …. why does Martinez like to wind up French fans so much?

Once Lille fans started to boo the keeper for his antics at the World Cup Final you knew he is getting the last laugh.

Palace 3-0 West Ham

West Ham often get odd results after playing in Europe and a hangover from Thursday might be understandable. It’s too short of time for David Moyes to have lifted the mood.

Physically and mentally, they gave so much, and it might be asking too much for a small squad to go again.

When you see how Palace played at Anfield and look at the attacking talent the Eagles have, they have underachieved at times this season.

Fulham 1-1 Liverpool

Where we just didn’t show up last Sunday, Liverpool were guilty of not talking their chances.

The players and the Kops reaction at full time looked like acceptance that the title is unlikely.

Their issue is with 6 games left they are relying on two clubs to slip up while they have to be perfect.

Like us, they are starting to look physically and mentally tired. If we could win on Saturday this becomes a though trip to the Cottage. That’s how our players should be thinking.

Liverpool now have three away games in 6 days, and they look too tired to deal with that.

FA Cup (only include 90 mins results – if you think extra time or pens, pick a draw)

City 1-1 Chelsea

Scoring 6 on Monday was timely for Chelsea’s confidence given their opponents at Wembley.

It was sad to see the argument over who took the penalty, an insight into a young dressing room.

I didn’t see anyone trying to snatch the ball off Palmer when they had a stoppage time spot kick against United!

No one fancies a pen when the pressure is on, but want the bragging rights when a game is out of sight?

Tells you everything.

The Cup holders might even be physically and mentally tired from playing 120 mins in midweek only to be disappointed. Not that Pep Guardiola hasn’t got the squad to rotate and still be favourites.

Poch might feel his team are due some luck after the Carabao Cup Final.

If the Blues can take this to extra time, they might fancy their chances?

Coventry 1-2 Man United

So, there is no getting away from the fact that any side in the top division would bite your hand off to face a Championship side to get to a Cup Final.

Given the season they had it’s crazy that Ten Hag might end up with more silverware.

Yet If Coventry, everything to gain, nothing to lose, play what’s in front of them and not the badge or occasion, an upset isn’t impossible.

Based on the evidence of this campaign you can make an argument that you don’t know which United show up, and how they handle the pressure of a semifinal mixed with the expectation that they have to win. They might not have the character to cope with playing an underdog.

I’ll go for United back in the Final but only after the scare of their lives.

Top 24 qualify for euros.

Prince 241

Drayton 239

Baron 235

Matthew 226

Terrah 223

Gunsmoke 223

Ackshay 221

GB 220

JRA 219

Stephanie 217

Tom 215

Dendrite 214

J gunner 212

Sue P 212

Me 211

Sid 211

IGL 206

Antivirus 206

Sagie 199

MTG 198

Okobino 196

Goonersia 196

NOAS 194

IG 190

Top 24 Qualify for Euros

Williamrick 189

Edu 185

J legend 182

Big slim 182

O Achiel 182

Kenya 001- 182

Yayo 170

Splendid 165

I 164

J gunz 163

Zeek 159

Taiwo 4321-150

Samson A 147

Ayan 138

Bang bang 127

Oluseyi 20- 122

VZ 118

Oladmeji 118

Fanuel priston 115

Gundown 113

Walidomy 112

Diehard 109

Adeski 108

Onyango 99

Toney 99

Prince layote 94

Angelo 91

Admin 83

Famochi 83

J Bauer 75

Dan kit 73

Ralph 70

J Bauer 69

Amir 67

QB 66

Ayodale A 64

Dotash 64

E blaze 51

Davars 49

Akeno Bonniface 43

Elvis 42

Jen 40

Jimmy B 37

Kobin 37

Uzi Ozil 34

SWS 31

Longbenark 26

Uzi Ozil 23

Illiterate 23

Jimeigo T 17

Chuck 16

M leashim 16

Peter 15

Koktafo 14

Gunner 4 lyfe 14

Wale A 14

Freddy 14

Loose cannon 13

Oslogunner 11

Flash G 11

Caxbury Dan 11

Shola 10

Kb Rano 10

Gunner 10

Emperor A 10

Gerald king 9

Samchidy 8

Gio Bag 7

Evansibility 7

Mading East 7

Olaraj propertie / partners 5

Elsammy 6

Gordan 5

TGOTA 5

Sheggz 5

Jose the Gooner 5

Abraham P 5

Frank N 5

JBG5 3

Adele Benjamin