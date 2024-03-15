Dan’s EPL (and FA Cup) Predictions – No Arsenal but lots of big games

Dan’s EPL Predictions
Burnley 2-2 Brentford
Brentford will look at this as a chance for a rare away win, a golden opportunity with the 17th playing 18th.
I think the Bees are a side who might stay up in spite of themselves. The three promoted sides are so poor that you can avoid relegation with a low total of points compared to other seasons.
With 14 points, very soon Burnley can play without any pressure. The visitors have so many injuries the home side will make chances. It’s just if they have the quality to convert them.
Luton 1-1 Notts Forest
The irony is that it’s FA Cup weekend and these two play a league fixture which will feel like a cup tie.
Forest would have breathed a sigh of relief after Bournemouth’s comeback on Wednesday.
At 3-0 up, Luton would have been joint points with Saturday’s opponents knowing Forest might still be deducted points.
All the pressure would have been on the visitors but now you wonder if after such a short turn around the Hatters can mentally reset.
Fulham 1-4 Spurs
That was a huge victory at Villa Park for Spurs last Sunday, a win which puts their top 4 destiny in their own hands. They can send Villa to the London Stadium a day later a point behind and I think that’s too much incentive for there to be any complacency along the river Thames.
West Ham 2-1 Villa
Both normally struggle directly after playing in Europe although it’s worth it if it means an adventure in the Europa League or the Conference.
I felt since Xmas Villa have struggled with these newfound expectations. Suddenly they go away from home with the pressure of having to win.
West Ham can take advantage of the visitors needing the points more. That’s if the Hammers can be positive which you never know under David Moyes?
He’s not going to surrender his principles at this stage of his career but 7th in the table, why not give it a go in their final 10 Prem fixtures?
We will add the FA cup games but let me stress we are predicting the score after 90 mins!
So, if you think a tie will go extra or pens, pick a drawer.
Wolves 1-1 Coventry
Both would have bitten your hands off for this draw, a golden opportunity for either to have a rare day out at Wembley.
That would be a reflection on the job Gary O’Neil has done at Molineux, a body of work I don’t think he gets credit for. That was also the case at Vitality.
Wolves are not used to playing a game with such huge stakes but where the expectation is on them to win. Coventry has nothing to lose and everything to gain.
Wolves mentally might struggle and make hard work of this?
Man City 4-0 Newcastle
The issue here is Newcastle are not defending like they did last season and I do wonder if Eddie Howe can make his players believe they can pull off the upset.
There are zero replays so 120 mins is a long time to park the bus, which is all I can see the Geordies doing.
Chelsea 2-1 Leicester
In some ways a nightmare draw for Chelsea.
They need to beat a Championship side at home to get to Wembley. Yet it’s a Championship side top of the table who can enjoy the freedom of not having to worry about the promotion race for the weekend.
I can’t guarantee Chelsea can cope with the expectation. Should win but will make hard work of it.
Man United 1-2 Liverpool
So, can Ten Hag make his players believe they can win this tie?
He was able to set up for a 0-0 at Anfield but that was when he was content for a draw. I’m not sure that a conservative approach will work for 120 mins.
The issue is United will have to play their best to win, better than all season. While Liverpool can be poor and still find a way to win
Top 24 qualify for euros.
Drayton 201
GB 201
Baron 200
Prince 198
Terrah 197
Gun smoke 196
Matthew 195
JRA 195
J gunner 194
Dendrite 188
Sid 187
Stephanie 187
Ackshay 182
Me 178
Tom 178
Sue P 178
Goonersia 176
Williamrick 173
Okobino 172
IGL 171
MTG 171
Sagie 168
NOAS 164
Antivirus 163
Indian gunner 160
Edu 160
Big slim 159
Zeek 155
J legend 155
Kenya 001- 152
Yayo 150
O Achiel 145
J gunz 145
I 143
Taiwo 4321- 141
Samson A 141
Splendid 133
Bang bang 119
VZ 118
Fanuel priston 115
Gundown 113
Ayan 113
Diehard 109
Adeski 108
Oluseyi 20- 107
Onyango 99
Toney 99
Oladmeji 99
Walidomy 97
Prince layote 94
Angelo 91
Admin 83
Dan kit 73
Famochi 72
J Bauer 69
Amir 67
Ralph 67
Ayodale A 64
Dotash 59
E blaze 51
Davars 49
Akeno Bonniface 43
Jen 40
Elvis 39
Jimmy B 37
Kobin 37
Uzi Ozil 34
QB 32
SWS 31
Longbenark 26
Uzi Ozil 23
Illiterate 23
Jimeigo T 17
Chuck 16
M leashim 16
Peter 15
Koktafo 14
Gunner 4 lyfe 14
Wale A 14
Freddy 14
Loose cannon 13
Oslogunner 11
Flash G 11
Caxbury Dan 11
Shola 10
Kb Rano 10
Gerald king 9
Samchidy 8
Gio Bag 7
Evansibility 7
Mading East 7
Olaraj propertie / partners 5
Elsammy 6
Gordan 5
TGOTA 5
Sheggz 5
Jose the Gooner 5
Abraham P 5
Frank N 5
JBG5 3
E Augustus 2
Adele Benjamin 1
Thanks Dan for your valuable time spent on the epl weekly game predictor, as i move within striking distance now.
Thanks Dan for the invaluable work on this game.
Burnley 1 – 2 Brentford
Luton 2 – 2 Nottingham Forest
Fulham 2 – 3 Tottenham
West Ham 2 – 2 Aston Villa
Wolves 2 – 1 Coventry
Man City 3 – 1 Newcastle
Chelsea 1 – 2 Leicester
Man Utd 1 – 2 Liverpool
Burnley 1-0 Brentford
Luton 2-1 Nottingham Forest
Fulham 1-3 S#@!$
West ham 1-1 Villa
Wolves 3-0 Coventry
Man City 2-0 Newcastle
Chelsea 1-1 Leicester
Man Utd 2-2 Liverpool
Burnley 0 – 2 Brentford
Luton 1 – 1 Nottingham Forest
Fulham 1 – 2 Spurs
West Ham 2 – 1 Aston Villa
Wolves 2 – 0 Coventry
Man City 2 – 1 Newcastle
Chelsea 4 – 2 Leicester
Man Utd 1 – 1 Liverpool
Burnley 1 Brentford 1
Luton 2 Forrest 1
Fulham 1 Spurs 3
Westham 1 Aston villa 0
Wolves 3 Coventry 1
ManCity 2 Newcastle 1
Chelsea 2 Leicester 0
Man United 1 Liverpool 2
Burnley 1 – 0 Brentford
Luton 2 – 1 Nottingham Forest
Fulham 2 – 1 Tottenham
West Ham 1 – 2 Aston Villa
Man City 3 – 1 Newcastle
Chelsea 1 – 2 Leicester
Man Utd 1 – 0 Liverpool
Wolves 1 – 0 Coventry
Burnley 1 – 2 Brentford
Luton 2 – 2 Nottingham Forest
Fulham 1 – 2 Tottenham
West Ham 1 – 2 Aston Villa
Wolves 3 – 1 Coventry
Man City 3 – 1 Newcastle
Chelsea 1 – 2 Leicester
Man Utd 0 – 2 Liverpool
Burnley 1 – 2 Brentford
Luton 1 – 2 Nottingham Forest
Fulham 2 – 2 Spurs
West Ham 2 – 1 Aston Villa
Wolves 3 – 0 Coventry
Man City 3 – 1 Newcastle
Chelsea 3 – 1 Leicester
Man Utd 1 – 3 Liverpool