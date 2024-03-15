Dan’s EPL (and FA Cup) Predictions – No Arsenal but lots of big games

Dan’s EPL Predictions

Burnley 2-2 Brentford

Brentford will look at this as a chance for a rare away win, a golden opportunity with the 17th playing 18th.

I think the Bees are a side who might stay up in spite of themselves. The three promoted sides are so poor that you can avoid relegation with a low total of points compared to other seasons.

With 14 points, very soon Burnley can play without any pressure. The visitors have so many injuries the home side will make chances. It’s just if they have the quality to convert them.

Luton 1-1 Notts Forest

The irony is that it’s FA Cup weekend and these two play a league fixture which will feel like a cup tie.

Forest would have breathed a sigh of relief after Bournemouth’s comeback on Wednesday.

At 3-0 up, Luton would have been joint points with Saturday’s opponents knowing Forest might still be deducted points.

All the pressure would have been on the visitors but now you wonder if after such a short turn around the Hatters can mentally reset.

Fulham 1-4 Spurs

That was a huge victory at Villa Park for Spurs last Sunday, a win which puts their top 4 destiny in their own hands. They can send Villa to the London Stadium a day later a point behind and I think that’s too much incentive for there to be any complacency along the river Thames.

West Ham 2-1 Villa

Both normally struggle directly after playing in Europe although it’s worth it if it means an adventure in the Europa League or the Conference.

I felt since Xmas Villa have struggled with these newfound expectations. Suddenly they go away from home with the pressure of having to win.

West Ham can take advantage of the visitors needing the points more. That’s if the Hammers can be positive which you never know under David Moyes?

He’s not going to surrender his principles at this stage of his career but 7th in the table, why not give it a go in their final 10 Prem fixtures?

We will add the FA cup games but let me stress we are predicting the score after 90 mins!

So, if you think a tie will go extra or pens, pick a drawer.

Wolves 1-1 Coventry

Both would have bitten your hands off for this draw, a golden opportunity for either to have a rare day out at Wembley.

That would be a reflection on the job Gary O’Neil has done at Molineux, a body of work I don’t think he gets credit for. That was also the case at Vitality.

Wolves are not used to playing a game with such huge stakes but where the expectation is on them to win. Coventry has nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Wolves mentally might struggle and make hard work of this?

Man City 4-0 Newcastle

The issue here is Newcastle are not defending like they did last season and I do wonder if Eddie Howe can make his players believe they can pull off the upset.

There are zero replays so 120 mins is a long time to park the bus, which is all I can see the Geordies doing.

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester

In some ways a nightmare draw for Chelsea.

They need to beat a Championship side at home to get to Wembley. Yet it’s a Championship side top of the table who can enjoy the freedom of not having to worry about the promotion race for the weekend.

I can’t guarantee Chelsea can cope with the expectation. Should win but will make hard work of it.

Man United 1-2 Liverpool

So, can Ten Hag make his players believe they can win this tie?

He was able to set up for a 0-0 at Anfield but that was when he was content for a draw. I’m not sure that a conservative approach will work for 120 mins.

The issue is United will have to play their best to win, better than all season. While Liverpool can be poor and still find a way to win

Top 24 qualify for euros.

Drayton 201

GB 201

Baron 200

Prince 198

Terrah 197

Gun smoke 196

Matthew 195

JRA 195

J gunner 194

Dendrite 188

Sid 187

Stephanie 187

Ackshay 182

Me 178

Tom 178

Sue P 178

Goonersia 176

Williamrick 173

Okobino 172

IGL 171

MTG 171

Sagie 168

NOAS 164

Antivirus 163

Top 24 qualify for euros

Indian gunner 160

Edu 160

Big slim 159

Zeek 155

J legend 155

Kenya 001- 152

Yayo 150

O Achiel 145

J gunz 145

I 143

Taiwo 4321- 141

Samson A 141

Splendid 133

Bang bang 119

VZ 118

Fanuel priston 115

Gundown 113

Ayan 113

Diehard 109

Adeski 108

Oluseyi 20- 107

Onyango 99

Toney 99

Oladmeji 99

Walidomy 97

Prince layote 94

Angelo 91

Admin 83

Dan kit 73

Famochi 72

J Bauer 69

Amir 67

Ralph 67

Ayodale A 64

Dotash 59

E blaze 51

Davars 49

Akeno Bonniface 43

Jen 40

Elvis 39

Jimmy B 37

Kobin 37

Uzi Ozil 34

QB 32

SWS 31

Longbenark 26

Uzi Ozil 23

Illiterate 23

Jimeigo T 17

Chuck 16

M leashim 16

Peter 15

Koktafo 14

Gunner 4 lyfe 14

Wale A 14

Freddy 14

Loose cannon 13

Oslogunner 11

Flash G 11

Caxbury Dan 11

Shola 10

Kb Rano 10

Gerald king 9

Samchidy 8

Gio Bag 7

Evansibility 7

Mading East 7

Olaraj propertie / partners 5

Elsammy 6

Gordan 5

TGOTA 5

Sheggz 5

Jose the Gooner 5

Abraham P 5

Frank N 5

JBG5 3

E Augustus 2

Adele Benjamin 1