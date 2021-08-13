Dan’s EPL League Table Prediction 2021/22 Part 1 – Arsenal to Leicester

As Arsenal fans have seen throughout the world of media this week, pundits are offering their predictions for where each team will finish at the end of the season. So I thought I give it a go on Just Arsenal.

This is part 1.

Let me stress that this is not taking into context what might happen in the remainder of the window.

Arsenal

Common sense says that if you finish 26 points behind Man City and they add Grealish you need to do more than have a net spend of 60 million.

Realistically we won’t catch the Champions in one window, but even Chelsea who were 4th best have brought Lukaku.

If we don’t invest, we will be left behind.

Our one hope is we do have decent youngsters who could develop into world class talent, but they need help from their senior peers.

You can’t leave it to Smith Rowe to provide the creativity on his own. If we don’t bring in another number 10, we won’t get near the top 4.

Remember when some gooners complained about ‘only finishing 4th’.

You can’t now even be sure this group would make the Europa.

How have we not gone backwards?

6th but hopefully a cup run

Villa

To be a big club you act like a big club.

Villa didn’t feel sorry for themselves losing Grealish. They smartly spent the money.

Spine is Martinez (only Ederson got more clean sheets), Mings in defence, Buendia and Bailey creating – and Ings giving you 15-20 goals a season.

5th

Burnley

Have new owners but the fact that Sean Dyche lawyers are reading through the details of a new contract means things change but stay the same.

If it isn’t broke don’t try and fix it.

Dyche is great at what he does. Even if Burnley start poorly, the manager doesn’t panic…

14th

Brighton

Play a good style of football but struggle to convert chances into goals. How many times have I wrote that and will continue to do so?

Keeping Welbeck fit would have helped but if the Seagulls can sign a striker by deadline day, they will avoid any relegation fight.

12th

Brentford

The 50th team to appear in the prem, I believe momentum can get them early points which might be enough come May.

Fans will make a noise for home games, while they have quality players that this level might not be aware of…

17th

Chelsea

Man City’s main contenders?

Not as strong as Pep’s squad but their fist XI can beat anyone on their day.

Only thing they lacked was a striker who scores 15-20 goals. They managed to become Champions of Europe without having a player in double digits.

Now they have Lukaku.

Champions

Palace

Viera is only the 2nd Foreign coach Palace have had.

Mr Parish needs to learn from the De Boer era.

Especially considering the whole ethos of the club under Roy Hodgson.

A transitional year…

15th

Everton

A marriage that won’t work and you sense Rafa knows it. Every week they don’t win will see Toffee’s moan about the negative style of football. They might even complain when Everton win.

Rafa knows worse case he gets a nice pay off. He won’t be manager this time next year…

10th

Leeds

If there is one manager who 100 percent will not be changing his ethos it’s Bielsa.

His principles divided opinion last season with some impressed how a promoted side approached the Prem.

Others though feel defence is equally part of the game and if he knows it’s a weakness, he should do more to work on it.

Midtable 9th

Leicester

After falling outside of the top 4 two seasons in a row on the final day, have the Foxes blown their best chance of being back in the Champions League?

Rodgers implemented Ineacho into his side in the run-in but that meant he couldn’t get the best out of Vardy who’s used to being up front on his own.

Along with Daka (who’s fast) they could be preparing for life after Vardy!

7th

Part two tomorrow.

Feel free to send your predicted table….

Dan